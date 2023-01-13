Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Related
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation. In addition...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
NJ State Police: Can You Identify These Cape May County Repeat Shoplifters?
State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month. Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
7 Things You Can Still Buy With $10 This Year In Atlantic County, NJ
It's no secret that EVERYTHING comes with a hefty price tag here in the Garden State. While it's expensive almost everywhere you go, for whatever reason, Jersey's always a bit more pricey. Still, there are still some items you can purchase for $10 or less here in the southern parts of the state right outside of Atlantic City.
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!
Life is short. Order this coffee flight. I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County. These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!. All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top...
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
2 Arrested, $30,000 Worth of Heroin Seized in Lower Twp., NJ, Drug Bust
Two people from Cape May County are facing a list of charges following a drug bust in Lower Township last week. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says on January 12th, his office wrapped up an investigation into the distribution of heroin by 29-year-old Kenneth Lopez-Atiles and 35-year-old Christine Pagan, both of North Cape May.
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
10 Shoobie-Like Things to Do in the Atlantic City Area This Weekend
Is this the weekend for you to live like a Shoobie?. Is this the weekend you acted like a vacationer in your own hometown?. In case you didn't know "shoobie" is a term coined long ago to describe people who vacation along the New Jersey Shore - especially the southern part.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman's body found in Darby Creek in Tinicum Township: police
TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0