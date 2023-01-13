Connecting medical devices, such as infusion pumps, patient monitoring systems and dialysis machines, to the electronic medical record (EMR) can help maximize resources while providing a pathway to critical clinical information. “Medical devices were seen as only able to deliver a therapy or service. That is changing,” said Donny Patel, vice president, Enterprise Technology at Baxter. “The real value of connectivity lies in delivering information that helps clinicians care for patients more efficiently or effectively – and medical devices can be an important source for that rich information.”

