Healthcare IT News
Meeting APAC's future healthcare challenges by advancing data-driven healthcare
Data-driven healthcare can help us prepare now for the healthcare challenges of tomorrow, according to Ahmed Elhusseiny, Area Head of APAC at Roche Pharma. In a recent interview with HIMMS TV, Ahmed explained how he sees digital technologies and data strategies as essential to the ability of healthcare systems to cope with the "silent epidemic" of ageing populations and rising incidences of non-communicable diseases.
Healthcare IT News
Why integration of medical devices is critical to patient care
Connecting medical devices, such as infusion pumps, patient monitoring systems and dialysis machines, to the electronic medical record (EMR) can help maximize resources while providing a pathway to critical clinical information. “Medical devices were seen as only able to deliver a therapy or service. That is changing,” said Donny Patel, vice president, Enterprise Technology at Baxter. “The real value of connectivity lies in delivering information that helps clinicians care for patients more efficiently or effectively – and medical devices can be an important source for that rich information.”
Healthcare IT News
Second major Toronto hospital experiences 'Code Grey'
Just days after SickKids said it was back up and running after a LockBit ransomware attack, Toronto's University Health Network declared an IT outage affecting numerous digital systems across its network. WHY IT MATTERS. UHN, one of the largest health systems in Canada with three acute care hospitals and other...
