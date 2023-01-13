You never want to hear that your favorite brands have dark pasts, but depending on when they were founded, it's a possibility their roots should be called into question. When 7-Up first hit markets in 1929, it went by Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda, and as you might have caught from its original name, the soda contained lithium citrate, which is commonly used to treat bipolar mania and depression (per McGill). Another popular soda brand, Fanta was by all means the official soft drink of Nazi, Germany during World War II, via Atlas Obscura. Its ingredients were questionable at best, but still, it served as a symbol of nationalism to those who consumed it.

