Read full article on original website
Related
Huron Valley Human Society offering free adoptions for long term shelter pets
ANN ARBOR. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, so now the shelter is rolling out a new initiative to help them get adopted faster. HSHV is waiving adoption fees for pets who've been at the shelter longer than normal. "We're hoping it's just the incentive people need to give these deserving animals consideration," says Alison Balow, HSHV's Adoption Manager. "Some may be older, some may have special requirements, and some are simply wallflowers who've been overlooked. But people who do consider them—well, we think they have...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In West Virginia: Do They Still Roam?
Tales of mountain lions in West Virginia abound. Many residents report mountain lion sightings or attempted attacks on pets. However, are they really mountain lions? And does the magnificent cat still roam the state?. In the article below, we answer those questions. But first, it is helpful to understand a...
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
Clayton News Daily
Dog Groomer Goes Viral for Transforming Pets Into Zoo Animals With Fur Art
An International dog groomer is going viral for his very artistic design skills. Instead of administering traditional haircuts, Gabriel Feitosa treats his clients' pets like canvases, hand-painting creative patterns and transforming them into exotic animals, TV characters and beyond. The key to his canine-friendly technique—aside from his imaginative abilities, of...
Pet of the week: Beau
Beau is a very handsome and very big boy who loves treats, morning walks, and attention from people!
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri
We’re probably all familiar with the expression used by various animal lovers: “[One’s favorite animal species] are like potato chips – you can’t just have one!”. For many pet parents, this expression is true, and even beneficial. Dogs in multi-dog households are often happier and more social than single dogs. However, there is such a […] The post 27 Mistreated Dogs Rescued in Missouri appeared first on DogTime.
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins Cove
WFXR is reporting that the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke desires local residents to assist with reporting any deceased fowl because they may have died from bird flu. A Bald Eagle was found dead on December 8 at Carvins Cove with no signs of trauma. Later examination determined that the bird died from a contagious influenza that is responsible for more than 50,000 chickens dying or being put down and the price of eggs rising.
Comments / 0