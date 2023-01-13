Crowd gathers to discuss student dress code at East Knox board of education meeting

Read full article on original website
Creative writing groups for teens & adults available at the Mount Vernon library
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County resumes its Teen Writing Program and #KnoxWrites workshops beginning Thursday, Jan. 19. The Teen Writing Program is open to aspiring writers age 12 to 18, and meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, in the Solarium at the Main Library.
Knox County Food Council shares food assessment results
MOUNT VERNON — Results of a countywide food assessment shed additional light on food insecurity in Knox County. Two years in the making, the assessment looks at the shopping habits and food options for local residents. It also includes income demographics and residents' ability to buy the food they want.
Utica family finds online learning meets student’s individual needs
UTICA -- When Hannah Holtz was about to enter kindergarten, her parents made the decision to enroll her in Ohio Connections Academy. At the time they believed working in an online environment and the curriculum the school offered would be a better fit for their daughter. According to Hannah’s mother...
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
GALLERY: Knox County celebrates MLK's legacy with 20th annual Celebration Breakfast
The Knox County Martin Luther King Legacy Committee hosted its 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Breakfast on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event, a collaborative effort between Kenyon College and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, was held in-person for the first time since January 2020. This year's breakfast took...
'Drop the weapon!' MILO simulator offers safe experience for dangerous situations
MANSFIELD -- I looked right and then left as I moved down the school hallway, searching for what a victim told me were three gunmen. I walked past bodies of dead and wounded students and adults, my own heart racing. Within a matter of seconds, one after another, the three armed gunmen came at me. I shot and killed each one.
FFTH shatters goal, records 2nd-highest drive total of all-time in 2022
MOUNT VERNON -- Lisa Mazzari believes Knox County shines brightest when the chips are down. As Food For The Hungry's executive director, she's seen it first-hand.
Centerburg overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion
Centerburg didn't tinker with Mt. Gilead, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off with December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Larry Schaffer
Larry R. Schaffer, age 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Larry worked for the former Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company, currently Prudential, and retired in 1992 after 25 years of faithful service.
Pleasant nets nifty victory over Loudonville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Pleasant chalked up in tripping Loudonville 43-34 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Pleasant faced off against Loudonville and Pleasant took on Loudonville on January 9 at Loudonville High School. For more, click here.
