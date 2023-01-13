Read full article on original website
Police: Man found dead in car outside Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according to Officer Leslie Foreman. The call was upgraded to a shooting...
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Russell teacher among 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients
TOPEKA — Thirty-two Kansas educators are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education. The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while K-State drops to No. 13
Houston and Kansas remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after a record weekend of Top 25 losses. Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history. Eleven ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. Clemson, Baylor and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin and Missouri.
Johnson scores 24 as No. 13 K-State beats No. 2 Kansas 83-82
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang grabbed a microphone and stood amid a sea of purple, moments after delirious fans had flooded the floor to celebrate the No. 13 Wildcats' 83-82 overtime win over second-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night. “You have one court-storming,” the Wildcats' first-year...
Great Bend's TCI Answering Service expands to Northeast Kansas
TCI Answering Service, based in Great Bend, has expanded to the Lawrence area. TCI recently joined the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its ribbon cutting in December. While the growing staff has been serving customers throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years, having a more on-site presence in...
Healthy Chiefs back to work, eye Jags in divisional round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover. The reward comes now:...
