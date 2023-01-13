ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
OHIO STATE
Knox County Food Council shares food assessment results

MOUNT VERNON — Results of a countywide food assessment shed additional light on food insecurity in Knox County. Two years in the making, the assessment looks at the shopping habits and food options for local residents. It also includes income demographics and residents' ability to buy the food they want.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Larry Schaffer

Larry R. Schaffer, age 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Larry worked for the former Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company, currently Prudential, and retired in 1992 after 25 years of faithful service.
MANSFIELD, OH
Utica family finds online learning meets student’s individual needs

UTICA -- When Hannah Holtz was about to enter kindergarten, her parents made the decision to enroll her in Ohio Connections Academy. At the time they believed working in an online environment and the curriculum the school offered would be a better fit for their daughter. According to Hannah’s mother...
UTICA, OH
Centerburg overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion

Centerburg didn't tinker with Mt. Gilead, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off with December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
Pleasant nets nifty victory over Loudonville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Pleasant chalked up in tripping Loudonville 43-34 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Pleasant faced off against Loudonville and Pleasant took on Loudonville on January 9 at Loudonville High School. For more, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

