Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
gsabizwire.com
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC
The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
Pet of the Week: Zoey
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Zoey.
thelocalpalate.com
Getaway: Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville
Rising over Falls Park on the Reedy River, the Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville commands attention outside and in. Its forest-green exterior, exposed timber beams, and four-sided stone fireplace blend with the surrounding setting beside the waterfalls, harkening back to the hunting lodges of Theodore Roosevelt’s escapades. However, details like the lavish Poseidon Spa, three top-tiered food and beverage options, and curated gallery with art from Richard C. Kessler’s personal collection, make this hotel anything but rustic.
majorleaguefishing.com
Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee
SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
WYFF4.com
Christian music lovers can rejoice with Toby Mac, Crowder performing in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video is of the Wednesday morning headlines.) Whether you're a Christian music lover, rock fan, folk admirer or just like positive and uplifting tunes, a show set for Greenville this month is sure to raise spirits. Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep Tour...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC
Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
FOX Carolina
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer
ANDERSON, S.C. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
WYFF4.com
Upstate company gives new life to used glass
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
WYFF4.com
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
WYFF4.com
Men in North Carolina use fake ID to charge $11K at jewelry store, home improvement store, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two men are wanted after authorities in North Carolina say they used a fake ID to charge more than $11,000 at Kay Jewelers and Home Depot, according to police in Gastonia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Gastonia police said the two men in...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Comments / 0