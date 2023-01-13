ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
CLEMSON, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community

The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Getaway: Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville

Rising over Falls Park on the Reedy River, the Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville commands attention outside and in. Its forest-green exterior, exposed timber beams, and four-sided stone fireplace blend with the surrounding setting beside the waterfalls, harkening back to the hunting lodges of Theodore Roosevelt’s escapades. However, details like the lavish Poseidon Spa, three top-tiered food and beverage options, and curated gallery with art from Richard C. Kessler’s personal collection, make this hotel anything but rustic.
GREENVILLE, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee

SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
SENECA, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC

Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer

ANDERSON, S.C. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate company gives new life to used glass

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy