Saginaw, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 18th

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center will be closing up shop for good on Feb. 1 after 167 years of business. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Schools getting money for resource officers. Updated: 18 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Jan. 17

Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center will be closing up shop for good on Feb. 1 after 167 years of business. Swan Valley Superintendant Matthew McRae talks about the new grants for school resource officers. Saginaw Police Department looking to hire more officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Det. Sgt. Matthew...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Independence Bridge open for traffic in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is back open for traffic. The city said the bridge was experiencing mechanical issues about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. At about 3 p.m., the city said the bridge was opened again for traffic.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw native making a statement in boxing

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center closing for good

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Adoption fees lowered for Empty the Shelters event

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - If you are looking to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time. Genesee County Animal Control is offering a reduced price for cats and dogs during its BISSELL Empty the Shelters event, which runs through Jan. 28. Adult dogs can be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police Department looking for new officers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has some job openings and is looking for applicants. “Over the last couple of years we’ve had a little bit of attrition, people retiring, moving on to other agencies and so forth,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. Gerow...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

HealthSource to close Behavioral Services office

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - HealthSource in Saginaw announced that it will be closing one of its offices due to financial challenges. Leaders at HealthSource in Saginaw announced it is closing its Behavioral Services office on March 31. “I was devastated. We definitely didn’t want to close any service lines within...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Keits Greenhouse to close after 167 years of business

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is planning to close its doors for good on Feb. 1. Keits has been open since 1856. “It’s hard to quit. I’m not a quitter. And that’s what’s happening,” said 74-year-old Rosalie Keit-Wescott.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint residents advised to continue using faucet filters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is recommending Flint residents continue to use faucet filters that are certified to remove lead until the lead service line replacement is completed citywide. Flint’s water system has met both state and federal standards for lead in drinking water for 12...
FLINT, MI

