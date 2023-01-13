Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota school board starts process of finding new superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board is looking within the district for an interim superintendent as it prepares for a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. In its first meeting of 2023, board members discussed two people to fill the job temporarily; Dr. Allison Foster, the human...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced a cleanup for the community of Newtown. Residents are encouraged to participate. Residents can clear the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown and Beverly Terrace area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21.
Mysuncoast.com
McNeal Elementary School mourns loss of teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) --Students and staff at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School had crisis counselors at the school as students and staff returned from the holiday weekend with one less staff member. Early Sunday morning, 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead after being missing for six days. “Some tears...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota School Board to discuss naming interim superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board is expected to discuss appointing an interim superintendent Tuesday, the board’s posted agenda says. The board voted voted 4-1 on Dec. 13 to approve Dr. Brennan Asplen’s resignation as superintendent following a tumultuous round of public comment. Conservative board...
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Sarasota to provide immunizations to homebound individuals
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County in partnership with Sarasota County Health and Human Services will now offer in-home vaccination service to homebound residents of Sarasota County. This program will be available for those with disabilities, chronic health conditions, children, and caregivers. The homebound immunization...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Costa Rica’s 48th President visits Suncoast for RCLA Town Hall series
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringling College Library Association’s Town Hall Lecture series kicked off on Tuesday evening at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with its first headliner of 2023, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica’s 48th President. ABC7 got to chat with the former President before addressing...
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
newsnationnow.com
A conservative shake-up at a Florida liberal arts college
(NewsNation) — Until recently, New College of Florida was a small, somewhat obscure, public liberal arts school in Sarasota. But now, it finds itself at the center of the debate around what higher education should look like. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members to...
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say there are no signs of trauma or foul play after they discovered. Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police learning jiu jitsu
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police officers are learning jiu jitsu free of charge, thanks to the Sarasota Police Foundation and Gustavo Machado BJJ in downtown Sarasota. The goal of the training is to teach officers ways to control someone with minimum force, reducing the risk of harm to themselves and others.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a Manatee County motel room in August has been indicted for her murder. Steven Joseph Cozens was indicted for first-degree murder Wednesday, the state attorney’s office said. Prosecutors say on Aug. 28, while living temporarily at...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County preserves land near Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has purchased 25 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Myakka River, near the Myakka State Forest, it was announced Tuesday. The deal, finalized Dec. 21, involves land near South River Road and South Tamiami Trail. The county purchased this land through the Environmentally...
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating after schools buses hit by BB guns
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police have two juveniles in custody after two Manatee County school buses were hit with a BB gun. The Bradenton Police Department has the two BB guns they say were used in the incidents. No students were aboard either bus and the drivers were not injured.
amisun.com
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Longboat Observer
K-9 apprehends one of four involved in auto theft
Motor vehicle theft: Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft as a chase ensued when an officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on North Tamiami Trail. Once lights and sirens were activated, the chase moved into neighborhood streets and, after it came to a stop, four suspects got our and ran. As the suspects entered tall grass, the dog bit one of them. The four surrendered.
Mysuncoast.com
Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is confirming the death of an inmate in custody. The death was reported Wednesday morning at 4:27 a.m. Deputies learned that 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Fletcher was having a medical episode while in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A “MED STAT” was called and medical staff with the assistance of deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
Comments / 3