The word “reshoots” means different things to different people. Some assume they’re a sign of a troubled production, one that needs to fix its own mistakes. Others see them as a blessing, a rare chance to go back and make something better with added perspective. Depending on the situation both viewpoints can be true, but on HBO’s The Last of Us, reshoots fall squarely in that second category. They gave the show even more emotion than the game it’s based on.

5 HOURS AGO