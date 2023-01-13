Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Chronicles of Amber
Here’s an example of using your clout and popularity for the benefit of everyone: Stephen Colbert has joined the long-in-the-works campaign to make Roger Zelazny’s best-selling fantasy classic The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Already aboard: The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, whose Skybound Entertainment has been working on the adaptation with Vincent Newman Entertainment for the past seven years.
Gizmodo
Jordan Peele Goes Over the Answers to Everyone’s Nope Questions
If you haven’t seen Nope, you’ve had plenty of time to catch up—but if you want to have it explained and don’t care about spoilers, here you go. Filmmaker Jordan Peele was a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to answer the most head-scratching and overly theorized conspiracies surrounding major plot points in Nope. Cutting right right to the chase, Horowitz asked about the meaning of the standing shoe that opens up the film—an eerie visual io9 previously discussed as part of the Gordy’s Home sequence in an interview with Nope editor Nicholas Monsour.
Gizmodo
RRR Composer MM Keeravaani on the Movie's Incredible Viral and Award Success
As award season ramps up, RRR—one of the best historical fantasy action films we’ve ever seen—has so far nabbed Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for its music. Composer M.M. Keeravaani recently chatted with io9 to discuss working with RRR director S.S. Rajamouli on the film’s epic music, the international reaction to the film, and the viral video sensation of “Naatu Naatu”—thanks in no small part to the film’s charismatic leading men NTR Jr and Ram Charan.
Gizmodo
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Finally Reveals Some Footage
Although Zack Snyder first announced he would be making a science fiction epic Rebel Moon back in July of 2021, it feels like we’ve been waiting a lot longer—a lot—to actually see what the damn thing looks like. Thankfully, Netflix has rolled out a preview of what’s coming to the streaming service in 2023, and it includes the first look at the movie in action, emphasis on the action.
Gizmodo
Amy Jo Johnson Reveals Why She Isn't Returning for Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary
This week we got our first look at Power Rangers’ big celebration for its 30th birthday—a new special episode reuniting a mix of first and second-generation rangers from the original Mighty Morphin’ team. But a notable face was missing among them. Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly,...
Gizmodo
The Owl House's
Last we left off with The Owl House, Luz and the other Boiling Isles kids were making the most of being stranded in the Human Realm after the end of season two. That first 45-minute special, “Thanks to Them,” ended with the kids and Luz’s mom Camilla taking a portal back to the Boiling Isles to finally stop Emperor Belos and save everyone else on the Isles.
Gizmodo
A Young Warrior Battles a Djinn in This Spice Road Excerpt
A new epic fantasy series begins with Spice Road, Maiya Ibrahim’s YA debut inspired by Arab and Middle Eastern mythology—with a huge dose of magic too. In this story, we meet a fierce 16-year-old whose reputation for monster-hunting is already established, but whose family life is spinning into turmoil. io9 has an excerpt to share today!
Gizmodo
Bugs Bunny Builders Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, As It Should
The year 2023 is going to be big for Bugs Bunny, the original wascally rabbit. The WB mascot is going to provide some of that rabbit fortune for the studio’s 100th anniversary celebration and for the Lunar New Year. Things kick off with a Year of the Rabbit celebration on Cartoonito’s Bugs Bunny Builders before more episodes drop of Looney Tunes Cartoons and the premiere of Tiny Toons: Looniversity.
Gizmodo
Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets the Animated Treatment
If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though—not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible. Seriously,...
Gizmodo
How The Last of Us' Opening Was Improved by Reshoots
The word “reshoots” means different things to different people. Some assume they’re a sign of a troubled production, one that needs to fix its own mistakes. Others see them as a blessing, a rare chance to go back and make something better with added perspective. Depending on the situation both viewpoints can be true, but on HBO’s The Last of Us, reshoots fall squarely in that second category. They gave the show even more emotion than the game it’s based on.
Gizmodo
Hello Tomorrow!'s New Trailer Is Full of Bright Promises and Dark Secrets
In a stylishly sci-fi version of what otherwise looks like mid-century America, a salesman pitches his product—lunar time shares—to wide-eyed customers, assuring them they’ll soon be exclaiming “I love living on the moon!” But as this trailer for Billy Crudup’s new Apple TV+’s series Hello Tomorrow! suggests, all is not as spiffy as it seems on the surface.
