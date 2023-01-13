Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
upr.org
Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection. The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle...
KSLTV
UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
KSLTV
Family mourns the loss of teenage son hit by truck in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — No matter how many writers Hallmark has in its sympathy division, it is still tough to put into words exactly how Briana Jones feels. “It is the little things,” Jones said. “It is hard to know how to reply to people when you’re going through something.”
KSLTV
Man intentionally backs into police officers during traffic stop, police say
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A known suspect in car thefts and drug use by local police allegedly tried to ram officers with a stolen car Saturday evening. According to the affidavits, 22-year-old Jordan Lonnie Forbes was in a black Chevrolet Malibu parked at the business when patrolling Springville police officer check the car’s plates.
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
ksl.com
Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city's third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day. Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle...
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
KSLTV
Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE, Utah — A shocking and tragic crash right along Main Street in Tooele took a woman’s life and injured two others. The Tooele Police Department said it happened when a wrong-way driver jumped the curb and crashed into the Ensign Engineering and Land Survey business at 169 N. Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
KSLTV
Ogden man arrested for assaulting a police officer during a stalking investigation
OGDEN, Utah — A man allegedly assaulted an Ogden Police officer after resisting arrest for stalking his former girlfriend. On early Jan. 12 morning, Ogden PD was called about a suspicious man hanging around different vehicles and hiding in bushes for several hours near 940 Canyon Road, according to the affidavit.
kjzz.com
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
KSLTV
6 young horses found after going missing for several weeks
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Six young horses have been found and returned to their owner in Utah County after the animals were last seen late Nov. 2022. Owner Bill Boswell posted on Facebook Saturday, thanking Sherrif Gilstrap and Utah County Search & Rescue — mainly a plane and pilot — for finding them, adding that he couldn’t have done it without them and good friends “who sacrificed their Saturday.”
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
