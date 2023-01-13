ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
BOUNTIFUL, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours

Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection. The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business

TOOELE, Utah — A shocking and tragic crash right along Main Street in Tooele took a woman’s life and injured two others. The Tooele Police Department said it happened when a wrong-way driver jumped the curb and crashed into the Ensign Engineering and Land Survey business at 169 N. Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

6 young horses found after going missing for several weeks

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Six young horses have been found and returned to their owner in Utah County after the animals were last seen late Nov. 2022. Owner Bill Boswell posted on Facebook Saturday, thanking Sherrif Gilstrap and Utah County Search & Rescue — mainly a plane and pilot — for finding them, adding that he couldn’t have done it without them and good friends “who sacrificed their Saturday.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy