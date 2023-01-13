20 inches of snow possible, fierce winds expected in NC mountains, NWS says.

Driving could be “dangerous” as 16 to 20 inches of “heavy” snow and 45-mph gusts are forecast for parts of the North Carolina mountains through Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists warned Friday.

Counties in the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee should see the greatest accumulations, according to an NWS winter storm warning bulletin early Friday.

Communities under the warning include Banner Elk, Newland, Mars Hill, Marshall, Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Bryson City, Waynesville, Canton and Robbinsville.

Driving could prove “very difficult” throughout Friday, NWS meteorologists said in the warning.

“Only travel in an emergency,” according to the NWS alert. “If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

A live webcam view from Boone Friday morning showed heavy snow beginning to fall, where up to 4 inches are forecast.

Snow also could topple trees and power lines and produce outages, according to the NWS bulletin.

The warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said the wintry weather originated in the Great Lakes.

Charlotte forecast

Charlotte should remain partly to mostly sunny until Tuesday, when a 50% chance of showers emerges, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at noon Friday. The chance of rain is predicted to increase to 80% by Thursday.

Highs should remain in the low 50s until warming to 58 on Tuesday, 64 Wednesday and 66 Thursday, the forecast showed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.