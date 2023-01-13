ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 inches of snow possible, fierce winds expected in NC mountains, NWS says.

By Joe Marusak
 5 days ago

Driving could be “dangerous” as 16 to 20 inches of “heavy” snow and 45-mph gusts are forecast for parts of the North Carolina mountains through Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists warned Friday.

Counties in the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee should see the greatest accumulations, according to an NWS winter storm warning bulletin early Friday.

Communities under the warning include Banner Elk, Newland, Mars Hill, Marshall, Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Bryson City, Waynesville, Canton and Robbinsville.

Driving could prove “very difficult” throughout Friday, NWS meteorologists said in the warning.

“Only travel in an emergency,” according to the NWS alert. “If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

A live webcam view from Boone Friday morning showed heavy snow beginning to fall, where up to 4 inches are forecast.

Snow also could topple trees and power lines and produce outages, according to the NWS bulletin.

The warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said the wintry weather originated in the Great Lakes.

Charlotte forecast

Charlotte should remain partly to mostly sunny until Tuesday, when a 50% chance of showers emerges, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at noon Friday. The chance of rain is predicted to increase to 80% by Thursday.

Highs should remain in the low 50s until warming to 58 on Tuesday, 64 Wednesday and 66 Thursday, the forecast showed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jean Davis
4d ago

I'm in Haywood County on top of Waynesville man. started a light snow fall around 2 PM and hasn't stopped. we're at about 3 inches so far. winds are definitely picking up. Temps are falling fast. Good time to turn electric blanket on high and snuggle in for the night. Let my pot roast cook overnight, and enjoy a good hot meal tomorrow while I watch all the idiots that absolutely have to go out on dangerous roads! Better than TV. Had a 24 car pile up in front of my house the year we had the "blizzard of the century". Hubby was pulling cars out with his tractor, only to have them side right back in again.If you must be out on the roads then, SLOW DOWN! Just because you have a 4 wheel drive truck doesn't mean you can drive 55 mph. Trucks slide on ice roads the same as cars. Use some common sense and stay alive!

Jazmine
4d ago

So lucky...I miss snow so much and we don't get it here near the water 😟. So everyone who gets it Enjoy and be safe 🌨️☃️ and please remember not to eat the Yellow snow 😁

Laurie Browning
4d ago

We can never look forward to a thunderstorm, or a windy day or snow around here( Jamestown NC) because of power outages. It has really gotten ridiculous and SO annoying. I know that sounds terribly spoiled etc., but we sure pay enough for it so it would be nice not to lose it every time there's a rain drop!!

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

