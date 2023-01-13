ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Community Foundation has new philanthropic director

By Corey Morris
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A new director has been hired to run the philanthropic arm of the Erie Community Foundation.

Ricardo “Ric” Giles has been appointed to serve as director of philanthropic services at Erie Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization which aims to build permanent charitable endowments and to promote philanthropy and community leadership.

“This is an exciting time to be at the Erie Community Foundation,” Giles said. “I am honored to engage with an entity so deeply committed to serving the people of this community.”

The director of philanthropic services is responsible for securing and guiding donors and for “integrating best practices into the work of the philanthropic services team,” an announcement from the Erie Community Foundation said.

Giles recently served as director of development and corporate relations at Mercyhurst University. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. He serves on the board of Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation and is a lifelong resident of Erie.

“On behalf of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees and staff, we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Giles
to The Erie Community Foundation,” said Karen Bilowith, Erie Community Foundation President and CEO. “We are confident his extensive community expertise and experience with donor development will be key to his success, which will lead to greater impact on our region.”

