Kent County, MI

WOOD

Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop

In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
WEST OLIVE, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Create a secure future for your loved ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog

Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support …. Drying out, but remaining cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low-mid 30s. Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’. The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed ‘Marshall Megasite.’ (Jan. 17,...
PLAINWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users

While cellphone users are required to use all 10 digits when dialing to avoid unintentionally connecting to the national 988 crisis hotline, some landline users may still get sent there accidentally when trying to reach West Michigan businesses. (Jan. 18, 2023) 988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users. While...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

