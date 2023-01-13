Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
WOOD
Create a secure future for your loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support …. Drying out, but remaining cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low-mid 30s. Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’. The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed ‘Marshall Megasite.’ (Jan. 17,...
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
WWMTCw
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
Restaurants losing out on thousands waiting for liquor license approval
Local restaurants are waiting months for liquor license approval, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue as the Michigan Liquor Control Commission works to process thousands of applications.
WOOD
988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users
While cellphone users are required to use all 10 digits when dialing to avoid unintentionally connecting to the national 988 crisis hotline, some landline users may still get sent there accidentally when trying to reach West Michigan businesses. (Jan. 18, 2023) 988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users. While...
WOOD
Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday
The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
Comments / 0