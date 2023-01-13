ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
