2023 Hollister Court Warming
Hollister Court Warming is Friday, January 20. The Tigers will host Springfield-Catholic. The tip-off of the freshman game is at 5:00 PM with JV and varsity to follow. Coronation will take place between the JV and varsity games. Freshman:. Prince: Robert Mora. Princess: Kylie Kirk. Prince: Dylan Jones. Princess: Kate...
Weekly Fast Break
Blue Eye traveled to Green Forest Tuesday, Jan. 10 and picked up a narrow win at 35-34. Logan Isbell scored 14 points and had 7 rebounds. Jadon Weaver scored 11 points. The Lady Bulldogs hosted Omaha High School on Monday, Jan. 9, picking up a 59-45 win. They Traveled to Reeds Spring on Thursday, Jan. 12 to face the Lady Wolves, picking up a win with a score of 55-35.
Link Academy wins Bass Pro Tournament of Champions
Branson’s Link Academy picked up a win at one of the nation’s biggest tournaments, which happened to be just up the road from their home base. Link, the No.1 ranked team in the country, became the champions of the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions after a 72-66 win over Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy.
DANNY JOE POINDEXTER
Danny Joe Poindexter, 65, of Lampe, MO passed away on January 8, 2023 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO. Danny was born on November 21st, 1957 in Corinth, MS. Danny met his wife Debbie in 1986, in Independence, MO. They were married for 37 years. They had five children together. He was saved and born again in 1992 at Open Door Full Gospel Church in Pleasant Hill, MO.
FlyRide, Beyond the Lens hosting area appreciation
Beyond the Lens and FlyRide are thanking the surrounding communities for the continued support of their attractions with the return of Area Appreciation Days. Now through Tuesday, Jan. 31, area residents can take advantage of discounted rates being offered by both of the Branson attractions. Guests can experience FlyRide for only $7.99 (plus tax) per person or experience both FlyRide and Beyond the Lens with the Techno-Tainment Combo for only $19.99 (plus tax).
Area youth invited to audition for BRAC Crescendo group
The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting the talented youth of the area to join them for Crescendo auditions on Thursday, Jan. 26. The education youth performance troupe is made up of young members of the community, ages 7 to 12, who love to sing, dance and act. The auditions will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. inside the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
JESSE EUGENE TILLETT
Jesse Eugene Tillett, 103, passed January 10, 2023, peacefully in his home. Jesse entered this life October 22, 1919, the son of Charles and Nellie (Glasgow) Tillett in Mount Morris, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Emily Tillett (July 23, 2013); son LaVerne; son-in-law...
Mountain bike trail blazes ahead in Forsyth
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen approved the second phase of the Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail mountain biking proposal during their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. The mountain bike trail project is the passion project of Forsyth Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh, who believes the building of an extensive mountain biking trail in Forsyth city limits will help grow the community and benefit the area. The bike trail, which will encompass 77 acres the city owns, lies adjacent to the Forsyth School property and the Forsyth Boys & Girls Club. The second phase, the design phase, will allow the mountain bike trail contractors, Rock Solid Trail Contracting, to flag the potential trail and make any adjustments to the master plan based on the lay of the physical land.
Rack Room Shoes receives school’s Community Spotlight Award
The Hollister School District presented Rack Room Shoes at Tanger Outlets Branson with its January Community Spotlight Award at the recent board of education meeting. Hollister Early Childhood and Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh presented the award on behalf of the school district. Store Manager Josh Gray and Regional Manager Charles McGowen accepted the award on behalf of Rack Room Shoes.
Titanic Branson conducts annual renovations, prepares ship for 2023 season guests
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson has reopened to the public after shutting down for four days last week for its annual renovations. Branson Tri-Lakes News was given the opportunity to climb aboard to see firsthand the work taking place from Monday, Jan. 9 to Thursday, Jan. 12. During these four days, which are the only four days the attraction closes each year other than Christmas Day, the inside of the Branson museum is inhabited with a combination of nearly 50 Titanic employees and contracted crews diligently working together for a successful renovation.
LOU ELLEN HOLMES
Lou Ellen Holmes, 86, of Hollister, MO passed away January 12, 2023. Lou Ellen was born August 11, 1936, to Amos and Bernice Ronk in Boone County, IN. She was married in 1974 to Bill Stover who passed away in 1995. After his passing, she found love once again and married Robert Holmes in 2002 and remained with him until his death in 2022.
Rick Bright Eric Schmitt Retirement 2023.jpg
The Branson Police Department hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to celebrate an o…
Braden Complex to receive new playground equipment
Hollister City Council recently approved the purchase for upgrades to the Braden Recreational Complex playground. The current equipment, likely from the early 1980s, will be replaced by a new playground structure suitable for 2 to 5 year olds as well as 6 to12 year olds. Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead received a quote for the equipment from Play & Park Structures, a company which specializes in playground equipment.
LESTER BROWN JR.
Les Brown, Jr., 82, of Branson. MO passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones. Les was born in New York City in 1940. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Alexa Brown; daughter Emily Cabral and her husband, Adam; son Christopher Brown and his wife, Malina; grandchildren McCoy, Winden and Soleil Brown; stepson Blake Worrell; stepdaughters Kelli and Erin “Sparky” Ellis; sister Denise Marsh-Jordan; nephews Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Michael Lyons; cousins Teri Brown and Bruce Brown; uncle Clyde “Stumpy” Brown; and a large extended family with many dear friends.
Wilfong to serve on Developmental Connections board
The Taney County Commission has approved Brian Wilfong to serve on the Board of Directors for Developmental Connections. The board is charged with the responsibility of developing and supporting necessary services which enable county residents with developmental disabilities to reach their full potential in self-sufficiency and independence. Wilfong is replacing...
Branson to focus on weakening infrastructure
The city of Branson announced they will be putting a focus on replacing some of the city’s old infrastructure. The city will focus on replacing water mains and service lines in various communities. The project will begin in 2023 by replacing piping in the Hiawatha Heights subdivision, with anticipated completion in late 2024.
Branson police officer retires after 29 years
The Branson Police Department hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to celebrate an officer retiring after giving 29 years of service to the city of Branson. Officer Rick Bright was honored by city staff and his fellow officers in a ceremony at Branson City Hall. Bright began with...
Branson Police Chief to take public questions
The new head of the Branson Police Department wants to hear from the public about anything related to law enforcement in the city. Police Chief Eric Schmitt is starting “Chat with the Chief,” a question and answer program where he will take questions from the public about police procedures, police policy, community policing, or other related issues and post answers on social media.
