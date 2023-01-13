Read full article on original website
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
The Metroid Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The "Metroid" series has been a staple of Nintendo for over three decades. From the humble beginnings of the first game, which helped to launch the Metroidvania subgenre, to the bold return to the return of Samus in the most recent game, "Metroid Dread," the series remains one of Nintendo's most enduring franchises.
Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Now that the "Nioh" franchise is behind it, developer Team Ninja is steadily approaching its March 3, 2023 release date for "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty." While the title will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, it's also aiming to blow players away on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
Ash's Final Pokémon Episode Opening Is Determined To Make Us Cry
After finally becoming a Pokemon champion, the journey of Ash Ketchum, the world's most experienced 10-year-old Pokemon trainer, is finally coming to a close. The "Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master" series will be made up of 11 parts, and the original version in Japanese begins airing on January 13, 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the English dubbed version or subtitles will be available, and the current English title is even a rough translation of the Japanese title rather than an official adaptation for the language. Nevertheless, it's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster for longtime fans of the anime as the series overhauls its narrative focus.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022
Although one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," was bumped from an expected 2022 release into this year, that doesn't mean that the prior 12 months were a disappointment. In fact, 2022 boasted a wide array of impressive and exciting games released for the hybrid console. Fans got no less than two full "Pokémon" games, for example, and there were plenty of other high-profile titles to go around.
How To Turn On Contextual Tap In Warzone 2.0
Aside from fine-tuning controller sensitivity and mapping buttons, there are a few other settings players should look at to up their game in "Warzone 2.0." For example, there is a setting that many believe turns off the heavily controversial skill-based matchmaking. One of the most popular settings to adjust in the first "Warzone" was Contextual Tap. Because the reload button (X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation) is the same as the interact button, players, by default, have to hold down to the button to interact with doors and objects on the map. As a result, this can lose players seconds of precious time on the battlefield.
Team Fortress 2's Massive Leak Reveals Totally Unseen Content
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
WoW: How To Get The Diablo 4 Amalgam Of Rage Mount
With the release of "Diablo 4" looming on the horizon, Blizzard is ramping up marketing and is now offering a mount based on a monster that will appear in the upcoming game to "World of Warcraft" players as a crossover promotional item. While it won't have the new flying mechanics introduced in the "Dragonflight" expansion (per Wowhead), the Amalgam of Rage mount sports fiery wings and a special summon animation in addition to its multi-headed werewolf aesthetic. It could be an excellent addition to any "WoW" player's mount collection — if they have the money to shell out for it.
Fortnite: How To Claim Capture Points
Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" once again redefined the ever-popular and ever-changing battle royale title. One addition the chapter brought with it is the opportunity to claim Capture Points. Capture Points not only unlock weapons, shields, grenades, healing items, and the like, but they also help players complete certain weekly challenge quests, as explained by Dexerto. This feature arrived with other new "Fortnite" content, including NPCs, weapons, and items. In such an abundant landscape, players have every reason to take advantage of Capture Points to get as much of an edge as they can in.
How To Fix The Nintendo Switch 'Blue Screen Of Death
The Nintendo Switch is a solid piece of hardware, but every console has a few kinks. Unfortunately, some users have discovered an issue where their Switch suddenly displays a solid-colored screen. This phenomenon has become known as the 'blue screen of death,' though there are reports that it can also be orange, white, or any other solid color. Players will be completely unable to access the home menu, start their applications, or interact with the Switch in any way when this happens. Getting the 'blue screen of death' is incredibly frustrating. It makes the console's best games unplayable and makes gamers feel powerless since there isn't even an error code to look up and see what went wrong.
Genshin Impact Just Had A Big Character Leak
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
Vampire Survivors: How To Find The Coffin In Gallo Tower
There's more to "Vampire Survivor"' than the Endless Mode. With a whopping total of 49 playable characters — some of them added with "The Legacy of the Moonspell" DLC — the recent indie hit "Vampire Survivors" is a perfect treat for completionist bullet hell enthusiasts to dig into. Some of the characters are unlocked by default, some of them are unlocked by advancing certain quests or leveling up certain weapons, and some are found via hidden coffins scattered across the 14 levels.
Marvel Snap: What Are Infinity Splits?
"Marvel Snap" has plenty of great cosmetics to customize your deck with. There are variants available for every card, and new bundles are released regularly to introduce new looks for cards. Infinity Splits are another way to change the look of cards, but they can be pretty confusing since the game doesn't directly spell out what they are.
One Piece Odyssey: Why You'll Probably Want To Use Auto Battle And Speed Up
Early reviews for "One Piece Odyssey" all said the same thing -– it's a masterpiece for "One Piece" fans, and part of the reason for that is the impressive combat system. It's intricate enough to be fun but not too challenging, and it pushed the boundaries of the genre according to some critics. Despite this, there may be some moments where players want to utilize the auto-battle feature and the speed-up feature built into the game.
Early Reviews For One Piece Odyssey Are Saying The Same Thing
"One Piece Odyssey" is the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, and unlike its most recent predecessors, "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4" and "One Piece Worldseeker," "One Piece Odyssey" isn't an action-adventure title. Instead of real-time combat, "One Piece Odyssey" is aiming to be more of a traditional, turn-based JRPG.
Frantic Items In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Explained
While "Mario Kart 8" performed admirably on the Wii U, it really took off when Nintendo ported the title as "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" to the Switch. With more than 48 million units sold, there's a whole lot of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" players out there. However, not every "Mario Kart" enthusiast may be aware of the various ways in which their races can be customized both offline and in online lobbies with friends.
How Long Does It Take To Beat One Piece Odyssey?
"One Piece Odyssey" is in the hands of reviewers, and they're largely saying the same thing regarding the title's appeal for longtime fans of the popular anime and manga franchise. Fans eager to join the beloved Straw Hat Pirates have a packed JRPG adventure to look forward to on either PC or PlayStation and Xbox systems, while Nintendo Switch fans may have to wait a bit longer to see if the game is ever ported to the handheld.
How To Get A Nuke In Warzone 2.0
Ending a match by dropping a nuke has been a part of "Call of Duty" as far back as the original "Modern Warfare 2" back in 2009. In most iterations, doing so immediately ends the match in a win for the player or team who managed to deploy it, giving them an exciting and explosive victory. However, being such a powerful tool, it's always been notably tricky to unlock, making it both deadly and a mark of skill. Thus, most committed operators aim to get a nuke at least once, if possible.
