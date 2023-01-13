The Nintendo Switch is a solid piece of hardware, but every console has a few kinks. Unfortunately, some users have discovered an issue where their Switch suddenly displays a solid-colored screen. This phenomenon has become known as the 'blue screen of death,' though there are reports that it can also be orange, white, or any other solid color. Players will be completely unable to access the home menu, start their applications, or interact with the Switch in any way when this happens. Getting the 'blue screen of death' is incredibly frustrating. It makes the console's best games unplayable and makes gamers feel powerless since there isn't even an error code to look up and see what went wrong.

