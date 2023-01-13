ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Climb Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Check out Toledo’s only indoor rock climbing facility at Climb Toledo!. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Arenacross comes to Toledo for first time this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arenacross is coming to Toledo for the very first time this weekend. The event is taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Organizers say over 60 dump trucks of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Downtown Perrysburg website. The city streets were lined with ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The website also says there was an inflatable polar bear,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD Deputy Chief receives Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Deputy Chief at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award for Northwest Ohio on Wednesday morning. TFRD says Dr. Gregory Guzman, State Commissioner with the Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, presented the award to Deputy Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez at a ceremony held at the Toledo Fire Headquarters on Jan. 17.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo family reunited by DNA Test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deaths of Jane Coster’s adopted parents and brother left her bereft. So, she began searching for something more. “I thought, ‘Boy, I’m feeling really alone. And there’s got to be family out there somewhere,’” Coster said. At the same...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy