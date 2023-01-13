Read full article on original website
Finds in the 419 - Climb Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Check out Toledo’s only indoor rock climbing facility at Climb Toledo!. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
Toledo businesses come together for anniversary of two fallen Toledo firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo businesses are coming together for the anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters. Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman. Toledo Strong says every year on Jan. 26, Toledoans come...
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
City officials remain tight-lipped on the City of Toledo v. Block Communications proposed settlement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the city of Toledo formally presents its proposed settlement over the lawsuit with Block Communications for the Summit Street reconstruction project, the city appears to have little to say about the matter. While council members had their first chance to assess the matter on Tuesday,...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
City of Perrysburg limits number of credit cards and usage for department heads
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - We all know credit cards can end up in the wrong hands. Perrysburg City Council is taking steps to make sure cards used by the city don’t end up misused by city employees. “We want to be proactive with credit card fraud that’s around the...
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
Arenacross comes to Toledo for first time this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arenacross is coming to Toledo for the very first time this weekend. The event is taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Organizers say over 60 dump trucks of...
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Downtown Perrysburg website. The city streets were lined with ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The website also says there was an inflatable polar bear,...
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TFRD Deputy Chief receives Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Deputy Chief at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award for Northwest Ohio on Wednesday morning. TFRD says Dr. Gregory Guzman, State Commissioner with the Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, presented the award to Deputy Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez at a ceremony held at the Toledo Fire Headquarters on Jan. 17.
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
Toledo Peruvian restaurant locked out by landlord
Chosica closed in early January after not being able to pay rent. Owners cite covid-19 lockdowns and inflation issues.
Toledo family reunited by DNA Test
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deaths of Jane Coster’s adopted parents and brother left her bereft. So, she began searching for something more. “I thought, ‘Boy, I’m feeling really alone. And there’s got to be family out there somewhere,’” Coster said. At the same...
Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s real or an act of swatting, the threat of violence at a school is no joke. Friday morning, someone called in a threat to Ottawa Hills Local Schools. It put the district on lockdown and prompted anxious parents to gather outside the Junior/Senior High School.
