ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa

By Isaac Goffin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN61n_0kDre0Vo00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th Street East. The warrants were for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.

‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions

When task force members arrived at the house just before 8 p.m., Ball was uncooperative and barricaded himself inside the residence. The TPD’s Special Response Team and patrol division responded to the scene for assistance.

Ball surrendered to law enforcement at 9:34 a.m. Task force members took Ball into custody, who will be transported to Greene County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham Police seeking help to identify Target robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. According to BPD, officers arrived at the Target located in the 4600 block of Highway 280 on reports of a robbery on Jan. 10. When officers arrived, they learned that a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YAHOO!

Tuscaloosa man charged with murder in shooting at apartment complex

A 28-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces a murder charge after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex. Dondre Joseph was arrested shortly after the Jan. 14 shooting and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Joseph is accused in connection with the shooting death of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest

A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Darius Miles update: Court documents reveal details around fatal shooting

Darius Miles has been accused of providing the weapon that was used in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, according to a report. Per court filings published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the hand gun that was later used by Michael Lynn Davis in the shooting. Both men are currently being held without bond on capital murder charges, per the report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
truecrimedaily

Univ. of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder after 23-year-old mom is fatally shot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TCD) -- Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old Birmingham woman was fatally shot over the weekend as she sat in a car. According to WVTM-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a man flagged down a University of Alabama Police officer at Bryant-Denny Stadium's Walk of Champions and said the passenger in his car, Jamea Harris, had been shot and killed. The driver reportedly said he returned fire and struck one of the suspects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy