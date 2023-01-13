Read full article on original website
Lisa Montgomery
5d ago
when do this boy sleep all this car jack and he doing before day in the morning where is his mother she don't know her child is not in his room go meet the mother
Reply(1)
3
accountable choices#
5d ago
Nobody cares about this kid do that is why he acts out ! Still no excuse for doing this to people. Just not right
Reply
3
Related
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing ATM during 2020 looting spree, thanks to his bright red tracksuit
Chicago — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Chicago man with stealing an entire ATM as a group of looters raided a South Side cellular store during widespread civil unrest in May 2020. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest in August 2020, but authorities didn’t catch up to him until Saturday.
Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops: VIDEO
Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.
cwbchicago.com
3 men tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line, then tried to rob a man who intervened: prosecutors
Chicago — Three Chicago men face felony charges after they allegedly tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line and then battered and tried to rob another passenger who intervened. Aaron Donson, 22, Richard Butler-Henderson, 28, and 19-year-old Jaylin Hollingsworth are each charged with two counts of attempted...
cwbchicago.com
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts
Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Chicago police: Suspect broke window of bar after using homophobic slurs toward man and woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly used homophobic language against two people and then used a hammer to break the window of a nearby business they went into. Couple Renee Labrana and Sandra Carter have owned R Public House for a decade, fashioning it as...
Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with crashing hijacked car during police chase
Chicago — At the age of 18, Darvell McClellan is facing a host of felony charges after he allegedly sped away from Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers while driving a hijacked Lexus last week. But even more surprising than the new allegations may be his juvenile background, which prosecutors detailed during his court appearance.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
A restaurant in Rogers Park was targeted Monday evening in an alleged homophobic attack that left the front door glass shattered and sent some customers ducking for cover.
Hinsdale police search for suspect in car theft, armed robberies
Hinsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Shell gas station and used the car to commit armed robberies.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
