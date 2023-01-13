ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

Lisa Montgomery
5d ago

when do this boy sleep all this car jack and he doing before day in the morning where is his mother she don't know her child is not in his room go meet the mother

Reply(1)
3
accountable choices#
5d ago

Nobody cares about this kid do that is why he acts out ! Still no excuse for doing this to people. Just not right

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts

Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man charged with crashing hijacked car during police chase

Chicago — At the age of 18, Darvell McClellan is facing a host of felony charges after he allegedly sped away from Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers while driving a hijacked Lexus last week. But even more surprising than the new allegations may be his juvenile background, which prosecutors detailed during his court appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy