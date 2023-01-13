The New York Yankees knew exactly what they were getting when they named Aaron Judge their 16th official captain following the nine-year extension he signed in December. Judge, whose captaincy was dyed in his wool from the day he was drafted in 2013, has been the Jenga piece upon which this team has relied during their most recent run of dominance (a run, as all aggrieved fans would note, that has yet to be capped with a championship).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO