Read full article on original website
Related
Will Yankees dare try unorthodox top prospect solution for left field hole?
Not sure if you’re aware, but the New York Yankees have a left field problem (unless you consider Aaron Hicks a solution). Not good. Pretty bad. Should probably be looked into. Luckily — and say it with us now — it doesn’t totally matter who the Opening Day left...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
Aaron Judge spotted doing Captain duties with Yankees’ international prospects
The New York Yankees knew exactly what they were getting when they named Aaron Judge their 16th official captain following the nine-year extension he signed in December. Judge, whose captaincy was dyed in his wool from the day he was drafted in 2013, has been the Jenga piece upon which this team has relied during their most recent run of dominance (a run, as all aggrieved fans would note, that has yet to be capped with a championship).
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0