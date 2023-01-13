ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says an 8-month-old has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday. Police said minutes before an afternoon news conference that officers found 8-month-old Malani Avery. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the AMBER Alert. KCPD said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO

