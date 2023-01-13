Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says an 8-month-old has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday. Police said minutes before an afternoon news conference that officers found 8-month-old Malani Avery. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the AMBER Alert. KCPD said...
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Man shot, killed in Kansas City’s east side
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after one person was shot and killed near E. 42nd Street and Pittman Road.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Overland Park police looking for suspect who rammed patrol car with stolen vehicle
The Overland Park Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect who rammed a patrol car with a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police, district investigating vandalism at Blue Valley High School
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism at Blue Valley High School on Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WIBW
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate 50-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Deshauna Roberts has been located and is safe according to police. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing woman that hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center on...
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KCTV 5
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
