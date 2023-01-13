ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man charged with bank fraud after allegedly claiming to be crime victim

By Paula Jones
CBS 42
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities report that a Baton Rouge man was arrested and charged with eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday.

Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.

Authorities indicate that when they gained access to Curtis’s personal bank account and the IP addresses of all users able to access the accounts in question, it was clear that he had access to funds from the new accounts. In some instances, loan payments were directed to his bank account, which he later used to make payments on the balance.

Curtis is accused of fraudulently taking out more than $120,000 in loans through six accounts, establishing five accounts linked to credit cards with limits of $44,300 and opening one account with a $15,000 line of credit.

After Curtis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, his bond was set at $10,000.

CBS 42

