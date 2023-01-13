Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
inkfreenews.com
Orten Arrested For Allegedly Burglarizing Warsaw Storage Unit
WARSAW — A Milford woman was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a storage unit in Warsaw. Stephanie Louise Orten, 39, 401 S. Main St., Milford, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony. On May 24, 2022, a Warsaw Police officer responded to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2200 block of North Detroit Street, Warsaw. Landen C. Ferber and Sasha J. Frasure reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $9,900.
95.3 MNC
Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase
Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
abc57.com
Man arrested by Marshall County Police after a single vehicle accident
MARSHAL COUNTY, Ind. --At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, Marshall County Police responded to a single vehicle accident in a swamp area on 13 Road, west of US 31. After arrival, a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck was located by Officer Wazniak, half submerged in the water. The...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
wrtv.com
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested on drug, weapons, resisting charges after police chase in South Bend
More illegally possessed firearms and illegal drugs were taken off the streets of South Bend after traffic stop. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, when an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lawndale and California Avenues. As the officer tried to make the traffic...
WNDU
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two teens charged in the murder of Terez Parker Jr. appeared in court on Monday. Parker, 17, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Roger Street back in March 2022 in what officials are describing as an attempted robbery. One...
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
WANE-TV
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
inkfreenews.com
Patty Horn — PENDING
Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
inkfreenews.com
County Receives More Than $266K In First Opioid Settlement Payment
WARSAW — Kosciusko County has received $266,561.25 as its first payout in an opioid settlement. County Attorney Ed Ormsby announced that news at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The county is getting the money as part of an agreement reached with Johnson & Johnson,...
