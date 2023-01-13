ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

inkfreenews.com

Orten Arrested For Allegedly Burglarizing Warsaw Storage Unit

WARSAW — A Milford woman was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a storage unit in Warsaw. Stephanie Louise Orten, 39, 401 S. Main St., Milford, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony. On May 24, 2022, a Warsaw Police officer responded to...
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2200 block of North Detroit Street, Warsaw. Landen C. Ferber and Sasha J. Frasure reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $9,900.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase

Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patty Horn — PENDING

Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
MENTONE, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

County Receives More Than $266K In First Opioid Settlement Payment

WARSAW — Kosciusko County has received $266,561.25 as its first payout in an opioid settlement. County Attorney Ed Ormsby announced that news at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The county is getting the money as part of an agreement reached with Johnson & Johnson,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

