ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Siamak Namazi, imprisoned since 2015 by Iran, has begun a hunger strike

On the seventh anniversary of his being left behind in a U.S.-Iran prison swap, an American jailed in Iran is beginning a week-long hunger strike on Monday. Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman, is pushing Iran and the U.S. to make a deal to free him. In a letter to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana Supreme Court set to hear arguments in lawsuit challenging near-total abortion ban

Attorneys for abortion care providers and the state will argue the constitutionality of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban before the state’s highest court this week. Indiana’s abortion ban, SEA1 (ss), only allows the procedure if a pregnant person’s life or serious health is at risk, in some cases of lethal fetal anomalies, and in some cases of rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy