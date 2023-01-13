Read full article on original website
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
FBI investigating if EnergyUnited substation shooting is tied to earlier NC attacks
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Someone shot into an electrical substation Tuesday morning near Thomasville in Randolph County, according to officials with EnergyUnited. Now, the FBI says it’s investigating whether that shooting is linked to an earlier attack in Moore County. Officials responded Tuesday to an alarm indicating an...
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is now fighting extradition to North Carolina, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Tammy Ann Domenick is accused of using bogus fundraisers to...
5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
Boone police: Multi-county chase ends in crash; car reported stolen in SC
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man led officers on a multi-county chase over the weekend that ended in a crash, the Boone Police Department confirmed. Police said it started Sunday evening just before midnight. That was when officers saw a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving on U.S. 421 South, near Industrial Drive in Boone. They said the SUV was speeding while swerving in and out of traffic, and it didn’t have a registration plate displayed.
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again
28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Bomb threat at shopping center, mandatory evacuation, police say
Police responded to a Lexington shopping center after receiving reports of a bomb threat Monday. A viewer sent WXII 12 photos of police cruisers outside of the strip mall on Plaza Parkway after 2 p.m. According to the Lexington police captain, a bomb threat was reported at Gabe's in Lexington...
Reward offered for details about shooting involving wrecker, Gaston Co. police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg after he tried to stop a tow truck operator from taking his car that was parked in a lot in Gaston County, investigators said. Officers were called to Hickory Grove Road, just north of McAdenville, for the shooting...
