Davie County, NC

Queen City News

Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

5 tricks to protect your money from card skimmers!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, police say it is time to check that online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad. This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boone police: Multi-county chase ends in crash; car reported stolen in SC

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man led officers on a multi-county chase over the weekend that ended in a crash, the Boone Police Department confirmed. Police said it started Sunday evening just before midnight. That was when officers saw a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving on U.S. 421 South, near Industrial Drive in Boone. They said the SUV was speeding while swerving in and out of traffic, and it didn’t have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again

28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
STONY POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WXII 12

Bomb threat at shopping center, mandatory evacuation, police say

Police responded to a Lexington shopping center after receiving reports of a bomb threat Monday. A viewer sent WXII 12 photos of police cruisers outside of the strip mall on Plaza Parkway after 2 p.m. According to the Lexington police captain, a bomb threat was reported at Gabe's in Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NC

