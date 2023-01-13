ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an FWPD Vice & Narcotics investigation. Police say they stopped Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon M. Rowe, 39, and found $1970, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills, and 2.9 grams of marijuana in their vehicle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Three arrested during HIT Operation in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Criminal investigation leads to drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force arrested an alleged drug dealer after a lengthy criminal investigation. According to a press release from the task force, agents executed a raid at a home on 178 North Congress Street on Monday in Athens. Officials say that during the raid a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, pills, and guns were seized.
ATHENS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Venedocia mayor charged with assault

VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
VENEDOCIA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

18-year-old suspected of killing Bryant has his case moved to Allen County Common Pleas Court

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima teen charged for a December 29th shooting that left one person dead will have his case move to a higher court. 18-year-old Takal Austin waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Now, his case is moving to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Austin is facing one count of murder, but more could be added if his case is presented to the Allen County Grand Jury. The judge kept his bond at one million dollars.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Burse claims Collett St. shooting was retaliation during police interview in Day 2 of trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima police detectives take the stand on day two of the trial of Daquan Burse. 24-year-old Daquan Burse is on trial in three separate cases. One involves possession of a fentanyl-related substance that police found on him when he was found unresponsive on someone else's porch. Another was for trafficking heroin, that police made buys from him after he posted on social media that he was selling.
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
peakofohio.com

Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case

LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
LIMA, OH
1017thepoint.com

CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL

(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy