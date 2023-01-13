ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima teen charged for a December 29th shooting that left one person dead will have his case move to a higher court. 18-year-old Takal Austin waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Now, his case is moving to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Austin is facing one count of murder, but more could be added if his case is presented to the Allen County Grand Jury. The judge kept his bond at one million dollars.

