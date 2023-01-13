Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an FWPD Vice & Narcotics investigation. Police say they stopped Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon M. Rowe, 39, and found $1970, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills, and 2.9 grams of marijuana in their vehicle.
963xke.com
Three arrested during HIT Operation in Mercer County
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Criminal investigation leads to drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force arrested an alleged drug dealer after a lengthy criminal investigation. According to a press release from the task force, agents executed a raid at a home on 178 North Congress Street on Monday in Athens. Officials say that during the raid a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, pills, and guns were seized.
Times-Bulletin
Venedocia mayor charged with assault
VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
More than 70 people arrested on drug-related charges in Mercer County last year
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office released drug arrest statistics for the county in 2022. Last year 74 people were arrested on drug-related charges and charged with a total of 210 felony drug violations, according to a release. Deputies said the majority of drugs involved were...
Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
hometownstations.com
18-year-old suspected of killing Bryant has his case moved to Allen County Common Pleas Court
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima teen charged for a December 29th shooting that left one person dead will have his case move to a higher court. 18-year-old Takal Austin waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Now, his case is moving to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Austin is facing one count of murder, but more could be added if his case is presented to the Allen County Grand Jury. The judge kept his bond at one million dollars.
hometownstations.com
Burse claims Collett St. shooting was retaliation during police interview in Day 2 of trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima police detectives take the stand on day two of the trial of Daquan Burse. 24-year-old Daquan Burse is on trial in three separate cases. One involves possession of a fentanyl-related substance that police found on him when he was found unresponsive on someone else's porch. Another was for trafficking heroin, that police made buys from him after he posted on social media that he was selling.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40
A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized
A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case
LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
1017thepoint.com
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL
(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Comments / 0