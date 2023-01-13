Franklin dominated the first quarter of the final game of the MLK Classic and cruised to a 64-49 win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Hornets (10-3) opened the game with a 15-5 run and led the rest of the way. Prep (16-4) twice got within four points in the first half, but Franklin regained control by scoring the final four points of the first half and first four of the second half.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO