Baton Rouge, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Bucs right ship with defense Williams sparks rout

The Barbe Bucs hit a few rough patches during their District 3-5A basketball game against Southside Tuesday evening at S.J. Welsh Middle School. But the Bucs’ defensive play bailed them out, turning a close game into a 56-34 blowout. “Basketball is one of those games that sometimes you have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination

Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

In MLK Classic finale, Franklin beats LC College Prep

Franklin dominated the first quarter of the final game of the MLK Classic and cruised to a 64-49 win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Hornets (10-3) opened the game with a 15-5 run and led the rest of the way. Prep (16-4) twice got within four points in the first half, but Franklin regained control by scoring the final four points of the first half and first four of the second half.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
M Henderson

What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive

Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Driver killed in I-12 crash near Madisonville

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a crash that occurred Friday night and claimed the life of one person on I-12 near Highway 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 just after...
MADISONVILLE, LA

