Indio, CA

Neighborhood Heroes: Indio teen sisters empower foster children through local youth club

By Jennifer Franco
 5 days ago
Two Indio teens are empowering children in the foster care system through a youth club they founded.

Brianna Fabian and Natalie Fabian founded GFWC HOPE, under the Women's Club of Indio, in October 2020. Then in May 2021, the club received its official charter.

Brianna and Natalie Fabian, founders of GFWC HOPE

The club has 12 members, including the Fabian sisters, all of whom are either middle or high school students within Desert Sands Unified School District.

The girls decided to take action after noticing some of their peers were experiencing challenges, including not having the necessary school supplies and not having lunch.

For the past three years, they have specifically focused their efforts on helping the estimated 4,000 foster children in Riverside County.

Members of GFWC Hope are getting an early start collecting items for a Mother’s Day boutique.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity for the foster kids to give, or have the opportunity to give their mothers, biological mothers, or their social workers a gift for Mother’s Day,” said Natalie Fabian, Cofounder, GFWC HOPE.

The girls and their fellow club members plan to place collection boxes throughout the Coachella Valley, which they hope will inspire generosity among other community members.

They would also like to welcome more members into heir organization.

“I know a lot of people do want to help the community, so hopefully they would join the club," said Brianna Fabian, Cofounder, GFWC HOPE.

The boutique will be held at The Department of Social Services on Jackson and Avenue 48, however, a date and time have yet to be announced.

Updates will be posted on the organization's Facebook page and Instagram.

