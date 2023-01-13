ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

No. 9 Tennessee shakes off ugly start and beats Mississippi State, 70-59

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Tennessee men's basketball shook off an ugly start against Mississippi State on Tuesday night and won 70-59 on the road. The ninth-ranked Vols were without starting guards Tyreke Key and Santiago Vesocvi due to sickness and a shoulder injury, respectively. UT had a lot of struggles...
STARKVILLE, MS
WBIR

Vols baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball preseason Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols baseball team landed in the No.2 spot for the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 rankings. Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame. The Vols also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Oak Ridge's Jai Hundley commits to Navy

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge football's Jai Hundley has committed to the United States Naval Academy to play in college. Hundley is listed as a three-star athlete in the Class of 2023 on 247 Sports' recruiting website. He went on an official visit to the school on Jan. 13.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

UT sees 'most competitive applicant pool' in 228-year history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said they saw a sharp rise in applications as of Jan. 1, compared to the year before. They said they received 48,665 applications which made up the "most competitive pool" in the university's 228-year history. That number represented a 40.3% increase, with 13,967 more applications compared to Jan. 1, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How to celebrate Lunar New Year in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Happy New Year! While many celebrate New Year's Day on Jan. 1 of each year, millions of Asian-Americans will celebrate a second time soon after!. Depending on the year, Lunar New Year usually falls in January or February, on the first day of the Lunar calendar, which follows the cycles of the moon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

