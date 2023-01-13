Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Related
WBIR
No. 9 Tennessee shakes off ugly start and beats Mississippi State, 70-59
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Tennessee men's basketball shook off an ugly start against Mississippi State on Tuesday night and won 70-59 on the road. The ninth-ranked Vols were without starting guards Tyreke Key and Santiago Vesocvi due to sickness and a shoulder injury, respectively. UT had a lot of struggles...
Vols baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball preseason Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols baseball team landed in the No.2 spot for the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 rankings. Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame. The Vols also...
Webb School of Knoxville taps Don Mahoney to lead the Spartans as its next head football coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Webb School of Knoxville has a new head football coach, and it's a familiar face at the school and on Rocky Top. The school announced Tuesday it promoted offensive line coach Don Mahoney to lead the Spartans as an associate director of student-athlete development and head varsity football coach.
Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
WBIR
Oak Ridge's Jai Hundley commits to Navy
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge football's Jai Hundley has committed to the United States Naval Academy to play in college. Hundley is listed as a three-star athlete in the Class of 2023 on 247 Sports' recruiting website. He went on an official visit to the school on Jan. 13.
UT sees 'most competitive applicant pool' in 228-year history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said they saw a sharp rise in applications as of Jan. 1, compared to the year before. They said they received 48,665 applications which made up the "most competitive pool" in the university's 228-year history. That number represented a 40.3% increase, with 13,967 more applications compared to Jan. 1, 2022.
'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
WBIR
Knoxville Ice Bears donating portion of ticket sales to help KCSO corporal, family that lost home in fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KCSO corporal Lance Thomas and his family said they are still picking up the pieces following a house fire that left him, his wife and five of his kids with nearly nothing. It was a fire that occurred on New Year's Eve, while Lance was on his way to a Knoxville Ice Bears game.
How to celebrate Lunar New Year in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Happy New Year! While many celebrate New Year's Day on Jan. 1 of each year, millions of Asian-Americans will celebrate a second time soon after!. Depending on the year, Lunar New Year usually falls in January or February, on the first day of the Lunar calendar, which follows the cycles of the moon.
The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
WBIR
KPD: 'Multiple' serious injuries in Magnolia Avenue crash
Knoxville police said three cars were involved. One crashed into a home. No one inside the home was hurt.
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles in a single day to help children in foster care
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Before the sun rose in Morristown, Mark Trout was lacing up his shoes to support children without a home. He was running to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House, which gives children a place to stay while they go through the foster care system. "If...
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
I-40 bridge work to impact traffic in Knoxville near Alcoa Highway starting Friday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Road crews will be implementing lane closures in a busy section of I-40 in Knoxville starting this Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be conducting bridge work at the section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over 17th Street. Starting the night of Jan....
Appalachian Bear Rescue releases 'Taco' back into the wild, their longest-standing resident in 2022
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild. They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.
Lenoir City coffee shop looking forward to helping more people with developmental differences
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — People relying on caffeine to get through the day can attest that a cup of coffee can change everything. That's especially true at Riverside Coffee Shop in Lenoir City. Offering more than delicious lattes and mouthwatering pastries, the nonprofit is a safe place for people...
KPD: 1 killed, several taken to hospital with injuries after multi-car crash on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police and fire crews responded to a serious crash in East Knoxville that killed one person and hospitalized several others. A spokesperson with American Medical Rescue said six people were taken from the crash to the hospital. According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to...
BCSD: Pineville man arrested after deputy sees him strangling, punching woman
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Pineville man is in custody after deputies said he held a gun to a woman's head and a machete to her throat shortly before they found him strangling and punching her in the backyard. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to...
Cumberland Ave. developer files for demolition permits for many buildings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers have filed requests for demolition permits on many properties along Cumberland Avenue, including many properties from the location of Hanna's Cafe down to the Shell gas station down the road. The requests show that buildings are expected to be demolished from the top, down using...
Comments / 0