ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted for the 2018 murder of Lucy Mojica has died in prison. The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Officials say staff began life-saving measures immediately, but medical personnel was unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the facility.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Added police presence planned for Campus HS following reported threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”
HAYSVILLE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls

A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police working to ID body of man found in Kansas creek

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in Wichita. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a submersion call around Hillside Ave and 28th Street North, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders arrived on the scene and located a man believed to be in his twenties unconscious in the creek. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas gas station employee shot man after altercation, attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Just before 1:30a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting at gas station in the the 700 block of North Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders found an employee of...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy