Kan. woman charged for leaving children home where fire started
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman accused of leaving her children alone at home where a fire started has made a court appearance. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 24-year-old Dekilah Sellers was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Dec. 21, police were dispatched...
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted for the 2018 murder of Lucy Mojica has died in prison. The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Officials say staff began life-saving measures immediately, but medical personnel was unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the facility.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Added police presence planned for Campus HS following reported threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”
Man charged after stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls
A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Police working to ID body of man found in Kansas creek
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in Wichita. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a submersion call around Hillside Ave and 28th Street North, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders arrived on the scene and located a man believed to be in his twenties unconscious in the creek. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Hutchinson man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.
Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
Victims identified in fatal Reno County fire
Reno County Emergency Management has released the names of the two victims who died in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas, Saturday night.
Kansas gas station employee shot man after altercation, attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Just before 1:30a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting at gas station in the the 700 block of North Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders found an employee of...
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
2 seriously injured in north Wichita when a truck crashes into a tree
Rescue crews found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
