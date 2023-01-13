Read full article on original website
Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Mahanoy
MAHANOY CITY – A Mahanoy City man was arrested last week on drug charges after a search warrant. Francis L. Merva, 57, of 332 West Spruce Street, is facing multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Troopers said a search warrant was...
Man charged with punching officers after drug bust
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he was caught in a meth exchange with a dealer and fought police as he tried to escape. According to the Kingston Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Kingston Food Mart on South Wyoming Avenue and Northampton […]
Duryea woman sentenced on weapons charge in Lackawanna County Court
Jan. 18—A Duryea woman was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 1/2 months in the Lackawanna County Prison on a weapons-related charge. Nicole Cristina Kroll, 35, who has already spent about seven months in the county jail, will be allowed to serve the balance of her term on house arrest, Judge Andy Jarbola said in handing down the sentence.
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
Olyphant man charged with drug delivery resulting in death
Jan. 18—An Olyphant man supplied the fentanyl that led to a Blakely resident's fatal overdose late last summer, investigators said. Blakely police arrested John Dwight Price, 36, 208 Mary St., on Wednesday for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges, Blakely police said. Investigators accused Price of selling...
Ashley man benefits from concurrent sentences for separate offenses
WILKES-BARRE — Despite the separate criminal offenses happening two years apart, an Ashley man benefited by a sentence structured by a Luzerne County judge on Tuesday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, appeared before Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on two counts of theft and a single count of access device fraud related to the theft of two credit cards.
Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
Three charged for burglary
Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
Attacker leaves battered woman on the side of Route 33, troopers say
A Northampton County man in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman last November and left the battered victim on the side of Route 33. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed a man
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison after he was found selling fentanyl that resulted in a death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, […]
Suspect accused of $2K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they suspect tried to steal $2,000 worth of items from a store in the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below tried to steal around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger outlet in Monroe County. […]
Police: North Bower man charged for trespassing at multiple east end locations
SHENANDOAH – A North Bower Street man is in Schuylkill County Prison, accused of defiant trespass at multiple locations on the east end. Joseph A. Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower, is facing four counts of felony criminal trespass, seven counts of misdemeanor defiant trespass, and two counts of simple trespass for a host of incidents in the past three months.
Police: Williamsport man pushed woman out of moving vehicle
Jan. 16—SUNBURY — A Williamsport man faces felony aggravated assault charges after Sunbury police say he pushed a woman from a moving vehicle. Daimeer Clark, of Four Mile Drive, faces the charge after police said they were dispatched on Jan. 10 to the intersection of Front and Race streets for a report of a domestic incident.
Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police officers
KINGSTON — Soon after Stephen Richard Horvath purchased methamphetamine from a dealer, he began punching, kicking and attempting to bite
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Man pleads guilty to fleeing traffic stop, which prompted manhunt in part of Lehigh County
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man pleaded guilty to fleeing police officers and prompting a manhunt in part of Lehigh County in late November. Sampson Nyawkun, 21, admitted to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing marijuana, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Berks man incarcerated at SCI Dallas found dead in cell
Kevin Ransom, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas (Luzerne County), reported that inmate Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13, 2023. In a press release, Ransom said Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at...
Coal Township streets department head stole gas for personal vehicles, troopers say
Jan. 17—KULPMONT — The streets department roadmaster for Coal Township faces theft charges after state police said he was using the township gas card to fill his own personal vehicles. William Kuzmick, 70, of Florida Lane, Kulpmont, will appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on...
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
