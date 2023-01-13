Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO