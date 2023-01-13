ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAW

Center for Visual Arts announces Midwest Seasons award winners

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced Saturday the award recipients for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. The awards were announced...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UWSP Wausau celebrates diversity on MLK Jr. Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP In Wausau put together a presentation to celebrate the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A speaker celebrating what people have to contribute was paired up with kids representing that future. In the spirit of Dr. King, Monday’s celebration wasn’t about race...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023

Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Bond set at $250k for Wausau man charged with attempted murder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat has been charged with attempted murder. Lee Xiong was arrested Monday night in Wausau for allegedly trying to kill a 20-year-old victim with a box cutter. Xiong appeared in Marathon County court Wednesday afternoon where...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix continues Monday night into Tuesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Rain and pockets of freezing rain are likely the rest of Monday before the wintry mix changes over to light snow. Snowfall amounts of 1-2″ of snow will be possible mainly along and north of Hwy 8. If you will be traveling Monday night through Tuesday morning, be sure to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and drive with caution. What may appear to be wet on the roads could actually be icy, especially if the roads are untreated.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

WausauPilot

Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Weston man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 stabbing

WESTON, WI

