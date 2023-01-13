Read full article on original website
WSAW
Open house to be held Jan. 24, Jan. 30 for preschool at Monk Botanical Gardens
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking to learn more about the preschool at Monk Botanical Gardens will have a couple of options this month. Sprouts Garden Preschool is a garden and nature-based preschool program for kids 3-5 years old. Elise Schuler is the education and events manager at Monk Botanical...
WSAW
Center for Visual Arts announces Midwest Seasons award winners
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced Saturday the award recipients for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. The awards were announced...
WSAW
UWSP Wausau celebrates diversity on MLK Jr. Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP In Wausau put together a presentation to celebrate the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A speaker celebrating what people have to contribute was paired up with kids representing that future. In the spirit of Dr. King, Monday’s celebration wasn’t about race...
WSAW
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WSAW
Nonprofit aims to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes thanks to help from volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents age 60 and older may be eligible to receive assistance from volunteers at Faith in Action. Faith in Action offers quality services at no cost for seniors to live in their homes as long as feasibly possible. Ruth Hebbe is the executive program...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
WSAW
DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling. Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
WSAW
Bond set at $250k for Wausau man charged with attempted murder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat has been charged with attempted murder. Lee Xiong was arrested Monday night in Wausau for allegedly trying to kill a 20-year-old victim with a box cutter. Xiong appeared in Marathon County court Wednesday afternoon where...
WSAW
Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide
The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix continues Monday night into Tuesday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Rain and pockets of freezing rain are likely the rest of Monday before the wintry mix changes over to light snow. Snowfall amounts of 1-2″ of snow will be possible mainly along and north of Hwy 8. If you will be traveling Monday night through Tuesday morning, be sure to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and drive with caution. What may appear to be wet on the roads could actually be icy, especially if the roads are untreated.
WJFW-TV
Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday
UPDATE 4:03 p.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday, that's according to Captain Tyler Young. Captain Young told Newswatch 12 that there were 19 accidents on Monday, a majority of them were on town roads. Highway 8 and Rifle Rd. was also closed this...
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
WSAW
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
TRIPOLI, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Tripoli BP in Lincoln County. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. The property is located on Highway 8 in the town of Somo. It’s also about 20 minutes east of Prentice.
Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
WSAW
Weston man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 stabbing
WSAW

Weston man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 stabbing
