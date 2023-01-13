WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Rain and pockets of freezing rain are likely the rest of Monday before the wintry mix changes over to light snow. Snowfall amounts of 1-2″ of snow will be possible mainly along and north of Hwy 8. If you will be traveling Monday night through Tuesday morning, be sure to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and drive with caution. What may appear to be wet on the roads could actually be icy, especially if the roads are untreated.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO