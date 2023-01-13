Read full article on original website
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
Ted Lasso Season 3 Reveals First Look and Premiere Window on Apple TV
Apple TV+ is hard at work on the third season of their hit series Ted Lasso, and fans of the series cannot wait to see what's next. Ted Lasso has definitely made it mark in pop culture over the last two seasons, with it even winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. There have been some production woes on the upcoming third season, with reports claiming that the series has gone over budget, among other things. But now it seems that Ted Lasso Season 3 will be arriving later this year. During the TCA's (via Deadline), Apple TV+ revealed a first look at the new season and even let everyone know when they can expect the new season. It seems that fans will have to wait until this coming Spring to finally see the third season, which will allow it to meet the deadline for the Emmy's. You can check out the first look image below, which showcases the titular character and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) having a face-to-face.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns on 2023 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet
Yellowstone is up for Best Drama Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and series star Kelsey Asbille hit the red carpet to celebrate the acclaimed show. Asbille, who portrays Monica on Yellowstone, looked stunning in a sleek Saint Laurent dress and jewelry by Norman Silverman. Yellowstone will compete against...
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance
Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Hopes Show's "Legacy Hasn't Changed" After Joss Whedon Allegations
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved shows in history, but it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
Michael Levin, Ryan's Hope Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin played reporter Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of Ryan's Hope Michael Levin, an actor best known for playing reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason Levin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Jan. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, due to natural causes. The popular drama Ryan's Hope followed characters Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who ran a bar called Ryan's, along with their children in New...
Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in 30th-Anniversary Special
The Power Rangers franchise is coming back in a huge way with a special new episode coming to Netflix as part of the 30th Anniversary for the series, and original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson explained to fans why she is not a part of the upcoming anniversary special! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing on Netflix this Spring, and following the reveal of the first major look at what to expect, it was confirmed that the new special will be bringing back many fan favorite stars from across the first three seasons of the series.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces 2023 Release
Tiny Toons Adventures is now in the midst of a major revival with a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and Tiny Toons Looniversity has announced it's now on track for a release this year! Previously announced to be in the works back in 2020, Tiny Toons Looniversity is a special new series that brings back the classic characters from Tiny Toons Adventures (which first made its debut was back in 1990) as they return to Acme Looniversity for a whole new round of looney adventures. Now fans can gear up for its release with Cartoon Network and HBO Max later this year!
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
Anime Fans Rank the Saddest Scenes They've Ever Seen
In the last decade, anime has proven itself to be one of entertainment's most diverse mediums. From shonen hits to magical girl romps, the industry has something for everyone. Though viewed as childish years ago, anime has proven animation can hit audiences of all ages, and that means there are some series created for the sole purpose of making us cry.
Zack Snyder's Justice League Composer Confirms Return for Netflix's Rebel Moon
The first footage from Rebel Moon was released on Wednesday, finally showcasing the best look yet at Zack Snyder's long-awaited sci-fi epic. The Netflix film, which is now confirmed to be arriving on Netflix this holiday season, has been amassing an eclectic cast and crew — and apparently, that will include one frequent collaborator of Snyder's. In a tweet on Wednesday, composer Junkie XL revealed that he will be scoring Rebel Moon. He previously worked with the director on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Army of the Dead, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero
As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dog Gone'
A 2010 rom-com and a murder mystery drama are also trending on the streaming service.
