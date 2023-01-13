Apple TV+ is hard at work on the third season of their hit series Ted Lasso, and fans of the series cannot wait to see what's next. Ted Lasso has definitely made it mark in pop culture over the last two seasons, with it even winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. There have been some production woes on the upcoming third season, with reports claiming that the series has gone over budget, among other things. But now it seems that Ted Lasso Season 3 will be arriving later this year. During the TCA's (via Deadline), Apple TV+ revealed a first look at the new season and even let everyone know when they can expect the new season. It seems that fans will have to wait until this coming Spring to finally see the third season, which will allow it to meet the deadline for the Emmy's. You can check out the first look image below, which showcases the titular character and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) having a face-to-face.

