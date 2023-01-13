ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Bay City woman charged with trying to kill mother in stabbing to have psych evaluation

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down. Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated...
BURTON, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Steals Money From Tuscola County Farm Stand

Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy