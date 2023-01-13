Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saginaw teen pleads to shooting teen clerk in face during Family Dollar robbery
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
Bay City woman charged with trying to kill mother in stabbing to have psych evaluation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
WNEM
Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
Man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after threatening to kill family gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — In September, a supposedly armed man threatened to kill his family and burn down their rural Bay County house before fleeing into a nearby patch of woods. Hiding there for hours and urging police to come get him, he was later flushed by a police helicopter.
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Flint Family Dollar security guard’s family speaks at murder case sentencing
FLINT, MI — Latryna Sims cried openly in the arms of Ramon Munerlyn Tuesday outside of the courtroom after a verdict nearly three years in the making came to a close. Not tears of sadness, but of joy — of justice. Sims, lifelong partner of Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn,...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
Three defendants given life in prison in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI — Three defendants in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Husband and wife Larry and Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were each...
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Police arrest 2 with gun charges after shots fired in downtown Lansing
A radio call that Lansing police officers received resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
Suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting fires lawyer during court proceeding
A man charged with open murder in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell was in court Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
WNEM
Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down. Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated...
wsgw.com
Suspect Steals Money From Tuscola County Farm Stand
Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
WNEM
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
Driver fleeing from traffic stop dies in Tuscola County two-vehicle crash
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Caro man died after police said he fled a traffic stop, drove through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Tuscola County sheriff’s deputies said the incident began when a Caro police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Caravan on State Street about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
2023 Dodge Ram stolen from Detroit Police Department found in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recovered a twice-stolen pickup truck after a deputy ran the vehicle’s plates and took the driver into custody.
‘Catfishing’ Mom Heading to Trial After Hearing Waived
Update 01/16/23 5:50 p.m. The Isabella mom accused of catfishing her daughter and another teen is heading to trial. Last week, Kendra Licari was supposed to have a hearing to see if there was enough evidence for a trial, but it was waived. So she will be bound over to...
MLive
