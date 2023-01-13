Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County

Read full article on original website
Related
Boil alert issued for Brunswick, Strongsville, North Royalton areas; Brunswick Schools cancel classes for Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A boil alert was issued Tuesday night affecting three Northeast Ohio communities because of problems caused by two large water-main breaks and a power outage, leading one school district to cancel classes for Wednesday. The Cleveland Water Department is cautioning residents in Brunswick and in parts...
TruBlue of Olmsted Falls provides seniors with handyman services
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A quick check of weekly police blotters reveals that seniors in need of home improvement projects are often targeted by shady contractors. Such scenarios could be eliminated if seniors just had a handyman to take care of basic home repair needs. That’s exactly what skilled nurse...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
Windy and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain showers are again likely on Thursday as warmer weather moves back into the area. The National Weather Service’s Thursday forecast calls for highs in the mid 50s with windy conditions throughout the day. Sustained winds over 20 mph are expected with gusts close to 40. Colder temperatures return Thursday night with rain mixing with snow as lows drop to around freezing. Friday morning will see a mix of rain and snow, followed by snow shower chances throughout the day and highs in the mid 30s.
Brecksville to pay North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two culverts on Riverview Road
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely pay a North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two stormwater culverts on Riverview Road between Snowville and Columbia roads. City Council was expected to vote tonight (Jan. 17) on the culvert-replacement contract, which would be awarded to DiGioia-Suburban Excavating Inc. “Both (culverts) are...
New programs, grants to help Northeast Ohio senior citizens
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than $3 million in grants have been invested to help senior citizens in Northeast Ohio, officials said Tuesday. The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging announced new programs that will help seniors with home repairs; access to food and toiletries; and transportation. Doug Beach, the...
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
Summit Metro Parks offers new monthly bird exploration program, Bird Nerds
AKRON, Ohio – Summit Metro Parks’ new nature program, Bird Nerds, is an introductory program dedicated to exploring and identifying native birds. Approximately 50 people attended the first Bird Nerds program, which was held on Saturday, according to Kevin Ruegg, the interpretive naturalist leading the program. The program was held at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron and focused on backyard birds.
27 First News
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow heading our way
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. The next storm is on the move and will land in our part of Eastern...
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
cleveland19.com
Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
Lakewood ponders future of e-scooter share program
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A familiar sight around Lakewood last summer and fall were e-scooter riders zipping around the community. Next, the city will be examining the pros and cons of its e-scooter share pilot program by asking residents to fill out a new online survey. “I was quite surprised at...
Man wanted for murder in Toledo arrested in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in 2021 that killed a man in Toledo was arrested Tuesday by federal agents in Garfield Heights. Titus Crittendon, 26, was taken into custody near the 9700 block of Plymouth Avenue by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Crittendon was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1