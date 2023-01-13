ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

Lions’ James Houston had a historic NFL debut. Now what?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions pass rush was in a midseason rut. From the Oct. 30 game against Miami to the Thanksgiving game against Buffalo, there was a stretch of 131 pass attempts where they registered just two sacks, both against Justin Fields. Otherwise, nada. Then James Houston ran...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Best sportsbook promos & sports betting apps you should try this week

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL Divisional Playoffs starting this weekend, what better time to make sure you’re invested in all of the best sportsbook promos?...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
DALLAS, GA

