Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Walt Frazier says he would've had more NBA titles had the greatest New York Knick ever stayed healthy
The New York Knicks won their only two titles in franchise history thanks to Willis Reed. According to Walt Frazier, they would've won more had he stayed healthy.
Cleveland Cavaliers head to Memphis for one-game road trip: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers head out for a one-game roadtrip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, who are battling Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Grizz are lead by super star point guard Ja Morant who can throw down dunks with the best...
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Kyrie Irving seemingly takes a shot at James Harden - “We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room”
Even though James Harden quit on the Brooklyn Nets last season, he still played in more games in a Nets uniform than Kyrie Irving in the campaign.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Morant, Adams, Brooks combine in last seconds for Grizzlies' 11th straight win
The Grizzlies tied the longest winning streak in franchise history by making the plays in the final seconds to edge the Cavaliers 115-114. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan as Ohio State football and Ryan Day rivalries continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be back in Ann Arbor this fall, trying to run his winning streak against Ohio State football to three games. Michigan President Santa Ono announced Monday that Harbaugh called to tell him he will be the Wolverines’ coach in 2023. Harbaugh, the former Michigan quarterback entering his ninth season as coach, had again flirted with NFL opportunities, including a reported interview with the Denver Broncos and other interest.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
Jim Schwartz seems to fit the bill for what Browns players said they need at defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Browns fired Joe Woods last week, players were vocal about what they felt was needed in a new defensive coordinator. Two quotes in particular come to mind as veteran coach Jim Schwartz was selected as Wood’s replacement to revamp Cleveland’s filled-with-talent-but-underperforming unit. Greg...
