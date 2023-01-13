Read full article on original website
Bay City girls roundup: Fantastic first-place showdown leaves one team standing
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 17, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: CASS CITY 62, CARO 52.
Bay City roundup: 3-point fireworks merit a stunning repeat performance
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 16, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: TAWAS 76, ALPENA 40.
Bay City boys roundup: Resilience is hot commodity in 18-point comeback
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 17, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: OGEMAW HEIGHTS 60, GLADWIN 55.
Former college athlete and coach named new Bay City Western athletic director
AUBURN, MI – From his playing days to his coaching days and beyond, Gabe Frisbie has always been looking for ways to stay in the game. As the new athletic director at Bay City Western, he’ll be right in the heart of the action.
Large power outage reported in Midland
MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows that, as of 6:50 p.m., that 11,885 customers in Midland County are dealing with the outage with restoration times estimated around 9:15 p.m.
