Large power outage reported in Midland

MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows that, as of 6:50 p.m., that 11,885 customers in Midland County are dealing with the outage with restoration times estimated around 9:15 p.m.
