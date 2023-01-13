ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DHS allowing noncitizens to report labor violations without jeopardizing status

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLy57_0kDrcP2E00

Noncitizen workers who witness labor violations can now report them without fear of their immigration status being held against them, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

"Individuals should feel free to come forward to complain about labor conditions, because they have certain rights, and their vulnerabilities will not be exploited," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News in an interview. "Exploitative employers better beware because we are using our investigative and prosecuting authorities to hold them accountable."

DHS will use the authority they have from deferred action, which gives non-citizens the ability to work in the United States, according to the agency. Deferred action protects noncitizen workers from threats of immigration-related retaliation from the exploitive employers, according to DHS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eqMv_0kDrcP2E00
Susan Walsh/AP - PHOTO: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023.
MORE: Explaining Biden's new border strategy: Expelling some migrants while expanding some asylum claims

"When they come forward and complain about unsafe or unfair labor conditions, they are cooperating in a labor investigation," Mayorkas explained. "They should know that they are free from retaliation."

DHS said that often times noncitizen workers don't report labor violations or cooperate in employment and labor standards investigations "because they fear removal or other immigration-related retaliation by an abusive employer."

MORE: Bipartisan group of senators renew call for immigration reform during border trip

"We have to address the exploitative employers, the unscrupulous individuals who take advantage of individuals by reason of their vulnerability whether that be because they are unlawfully present in the United States or otherwise," Mayorkas said.

"Refraining from reporting violations due to a fear of immigration-based retaliation creates unfair labor market conditions and perpetuates the commission of unlawful and inhumane acts by employers, including nonpayment of wages, the imposition of unsafe working conditions, and chilling workers’ ability to organize and collectively bargain to improve such conditions," DHS said.

"My hope is that we create a fair and equitable work environment for individuals regardless of their stature," Mayorkas said.

Comments / 10

Mazen Kasem
4d ago

I don't get it, those illegals are already undocumented and taking up americans' jobs, how do they have any rights to fair employment when they are groundless??

Reply(1)
16
Fjb.OH
4d ago

wtf what else are they going to get by with? illegal means what? u may as well let them walk All over AMERICANS Biden do you think 🤔 this is funny how much more are we going to put up with

Reply
14
only the lonely
4d ago

it's just not right. they have more rights than citizens. i just don't get it

Reply
17
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

988K+
Followers
204K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy