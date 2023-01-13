ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider-Approved New Albums for January 13, 2023

By Clayton Edwards
 5 days ago
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The first New Music Friday of 2023 is finally here! This week, we’ve only got a handful of new albums. However, there’s plenty here to hold us over until the floodgates open later in the month. We’ve got some solid country music, some blues-infused rock, and an airtight bluegrass album. All in all, this is a great start to the year.

New Albums for January 13, 2023

  • Strays – Margo Price (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying – Whitehorse (Six Shooter Records)
  • Songs of Stupid Hope – Jim Brunberg (Independent)
  • I Love a Love Song – Rachael & Vilray (Nonesuch Records)
  • Go West – Laid Back Country Picker (Independent)
  • The Sign Shop Project – Troublesome Hollow (Independent)
  • Dear Friend – The Bombadils (Independent)
  • Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines – Myron Elkins (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been waiting for today since December. Fridays are always nice, but going into the weekend with a stack of new albums always makes things a little better. This week, we have the long-awaited new record from Margo Price, new tunes from The Bombadils, and so much more. There’s a good chance you’ll find your weekend soundtrack in this list.

Here’s what will be coming out of my speakers this weekend.

The Sign Shop Project

Troublesome Hollow has been blending traditional bluegrass, “newgrass”, and Americana since the eighties. The band went on a long hiatus but reformed in 2015 after a few picking sessions turned into a full-blown rebirth of the band. So far, this is the second new album the Tennessee-based band has released since getting back together and it’s clear that they’ve still got it.

For the most part, The Sign Shop Project leans heavily into traditional ‘grass with flourishes of more modern styles. If you’re looking for some mighty fine pickin’ and singin’ to start your weekend, this is the new album for you.

Strays

When Margo Price announced this album in September, she said she wanted to make something new. “I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating. You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else,’” she wrote in a statement. The result of that mindset is an album that combines old-school psychedelic rock, a little folk, some Americana, and a heaping helping of confidence. If you’re looking for something different, Strays will check that box for you.

Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines

Myron Elkins made one hell of a debut with this album. It’s full of bluesy rock that makes it hard to sit still. By the time the groove of the album opener “Sugartooth” grabs you, it’s already too late. You’re hooked. If the tight-as-a-drum rhythm section doesn’t get you, Elkins’ voice will. He sounds like a cross between Chris Stapleton and Unknown Hinson. From listening to him, you’d never guess he was only 21.

