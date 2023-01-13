NBA power rankings: MVP, playoff races forming at midseason with All-Star voting underway

Midseason has arrived in the NBA. All-Star voting is underway, the MVP discussion is beginning to take shape and playoff races are forming as the second half of the season begins.

The Boston Celtics are leading the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers within striking distance. In the Western Conference, where 10 teams are separated by 8 ½ games, the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are tied for the top spot with the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings all within 5 ½ games.

Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant are emerging as leading MVP candidates with Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell in the conversation.

Here’s a look at this week’s NBA power rankings.

* Through games played 1/12

1. Boston Celtics (31-12)

Last week: 1

Boston made an undeniable statement with a 109-98 victory Thursday in Brooklyn, handing the Nets just their second loss since Dec. 4. The Celtics have won five in a row with victories over the Mavericks, Spurs, Bulls, Pelicans and Nets to open up a three-game lead in the Eastern Conference. They are leading the league in point-differential (+6.1). They are second in scoring (118.4 ppg) and third in true shooting percentage (.603).

2. Memphis Grizzlies (28-13)

Last week: 5

The Grizzlies have won eight in a row, including victories over the Raptors, Pelicans, Kings and Jazz. Ja Morant scored 38 points in Wednesday’s win over San Antonio. He is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his fourth season out of Murray State. He hasn’t gained much attention in the MVP debate, but that could happen if the Grizzlies keep winning like this.

3. Denver Nuggets (28-13)

Last week: 6

The Nuggets have won four in a row and six of seven behind some big games from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic had a 30-point triple-double in a New Year’s Day win over the Celtics. He also had triple-doubles in wins over the Cavaliers and Lakers. Many analysts have him leading the MVP race with averages of 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

4. Brooklyn Nets (27-14)

Last week: 2

Brooklyn has been the hottest team in the league since the end of November. The Nets have won 18 of 21 after going 9-11 to start the season, but they drop two spots this week after losing two of their last four. They suffered a 121-112 loss to the Bulls despite a 44-point performance from MVP candidate Kevin Durant on Wednesday and then took a 109-98 loss in a marquee matchup with the Celtics on Thursday.

5. Milwaukee Bucks (27-15)

Last week: 3

Khris Middleton has been out with a knee injury since Dec. 15, but he could be nearing a return. The Bucks haven’t been the same without him. They’ve lost seven of their last 12 to fall to third in the Eastern Conference, 3 ½ games behind the Celtics, despite the efforts of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging a career-high 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16)

Last week: 4

The Cavaliers fall a couple of spots this week after losing two of their last three, but the schedule hasn’t been easy. They won three in a row over the Bulls (2) and Suns, lost on the road to the Nuggets, beat the Suns again on the road and then suffered a close loss to the Jazz on Tuesday despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (25-16)

Last week: 8

The 76ers have been strong since early December, but they’ve lost two of their last four. They took a 126-112 loss to the Bulls on Friday with Joel Embiid out of the lineup. Then they got blown out at home in a 133-114 loss to the Thunder on Thursday despite 30 points and 10 rebounds from Embiid. Now they go on the road to face the Jazz, Lakers, Clippers, Blazers and Kings.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (25-17)

Last week: 7

The Pelicans have lost five of seven, but those losses came against the Grizzlies, 76ers, Nets, Mavericks and Celtics. C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are trying to carry the load with Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) out due to injuries. McCollum had 34 points against the Wizards and 38 against the Celtics.

9. Sacramento Kings (22-18)

Last week: 10

The Kings posted back-to-back wins over the Magic and Rockets. With another win over Houston on Friday, they could move five games over .500 for the first time since April 2006, when they made their last playoff appearance. The Kings are No. 1 in the NBA in scoring (119.2 ppg) and No. 3 in offensive rating (116.3).

10. Dallas Mavericks (24-19)

Last week: 9

The Mavericks lost three of four to the Celtics, Thunder and Clippers before beating the Lakers 119-115 in double-overtime Thursday. Luka Doncic had a big triple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the win over Los Angeles.

11. New York Knicks (23-19)

Last week: 11

Jalen Brunson poured in 44 points in a loss to the Bucks on Monday and scored 34 in a win over the Pacers on Wednesday. The Knicks have played well recently, winning five of their last six games.

12. Miami Heat (23-20)

Last week: 14

Miami has won five of seven and seven of 10 with wins over the Timberwolves, Lakers, Jazz, Clippers, Suns, Thunder and Bucks. Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 28 points in Thursday’s 108-102 win over Milwaukee.

13. Indiana Pacers (23-19)

Last week: 12

The Pacers won six of seven before suffering a 119-113 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday despite 31 points from Buddy Hield. That’s not all they lost. Haliburton will be out for at lest two weeks with knee and elbow injuries.

14. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21)

Last week: 13

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help the Clippers snap a six-game losing streak with a 113-101 victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday. The Clippers are clinging to the No. 6 spot in the West.

15. Phoenix Suns (21-22)

Last week: 16

Devin Booker has been out since Dec. 25 with a groin injury and the Suns have been a mess. They picked up a win over the Warriors on Tuesday, but they’ve lost 10 of their last 12, falling to seventh in the West.

16. Golden State Warriors (20-21)

Last week: 15

Stephen Curry returned from injury in Tuesday’s game against the Suns. The Warriors lost their third in a row, falling 135-113 despite 29 points from Klay Thompson, but their run will come eventually.

17. Utah Jazz (21-23)

Last week: 19

Jordan Clarkson scored 32 points in Tuesday’s win over the Cavaliers, but the Jazz had lost seven of eight. Lauri Markkanen is building on a possible All-Star campaign, averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22)

Last week: 20

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota to four consecutive victories over the Nuggets, Blazers, Clippers and Rockets prior to Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22)

Last week: 17

Damian Lillard scored 50 points on Thursday, but the Blazers lost again, falling 119-113 to the Cavaliers. The Blazers have lost five in a row and six of seven. Their only win during that stretch came against the Pistons.

20. Atlanta Hawks (19-22)

Last week: 18

The Hawks have lost six of their last eight, including a 114-105 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. The road ahead won’t be easy with their five games coming against the Pacers, Raptors, Heat, Mavericks and Knicks.

21. Los Angeles Lakers (19-23)

Last week: 22

Russell Westbrook led Los Angeles in scoring in the past two games, but the Lakers lost them both, falling 122-109 to the Nuggets and 119-115 in double overtime to the Mavericks. LeBron James (ankle) missed the game against the Nuggets.

22. Chicago Bulls (19-23)

Last week: 21

The Bulls have fell into a tie for 10th in the East following back-to-back losses to the Celtics and Wizards. Zach LaVine scored 38 against Washington.

23. Toronto Raptors (19-23)

Last week: 24

Toronto is on a bit of a roll. Pascal Siakam scored 27, 28 and 35 points to lead the Raptors to three consecutive victories.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23)

Last week: 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in a win over the 76ers on Thursday. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

25. Washington Wizards (18-24)

Last week: 23

Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume basketball activities for the Wizards, who beat the Bulls on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

26. Orlando Magic (16-26)

Last week: 26

Orlando has won three of five. Rookie of the Year candidate Paolo Banchero scored 25 points in wins over the Thunder and Warriors.

27. San Antonio Spurs (13-29)

Last week: 27

The Spurs have lost three in a row and six of seven. They will play the Warriors, Kings, Nets and Clippers at home in the days ahead.

28. Detroit Pistons (12-33)

Last week: 28

Saddiq Bey scored 31 points in a win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak.

29. Charlotte Hornets (11-32)

Last week: 30

The Hornets have lost three in a row and six of seven. LaMelo Ball scored 32 points in Thursday’s loss to the Raptors.

30. Houston Rockets (10-31)

Last week: 29

Jalen Green scored 30 points against the Jazz and had a 26-point game against the Kings, but the Rockets have lost eight in a row and 13 of 14.