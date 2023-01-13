ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Missing clouded leopard found on Dallas Zoo grounds after daylong search

By Nicole Lopez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIIIe_0kDrc5iB00

The Dallas Zoo announced its missing clouded leopard was found on the zoo grounds Friday afternoon at approximately 4:40 pm.

She was located near her enclosure and teams were able to safely secure her at approximately 5:15 pm, the Dallas Zoo said in a statement on Twitter.

“Initial indications are she is not injured,” Dallas Zoo officials said. “She is being evaluated by our veterinary staff right now.

Further updates on her status will be provided Saturday.

The Dallas Zoo shut down for the day Friday after the clouded leopard went missing, and police announced a criminal investigation as the search for the animal continued for hours.

Officials posted on Facebook on Friday morning, stating the zoo’s closure was due to a “Code Blue,” reporting “a non-dangerous animal that is out of habitat.”

Dallas Zoo officials said police were called to assist with the search efforts after zoo employees arrived that morning to find the leopard, whose name is Nova, was missing.

Dallas police and zoo officials gave a press conference with updates at approximately 4 pm.

“We found a suspicious opening in the habitat wall in front of the exhibit,” a Dallas Zoo official said in the afternoon press conference. “It was clear that this opening was not exhibit failure and it wasn’t keeper error.”

“It is their (Dallas Zoo officials’) belief and it is our belief that this was an intentional act, so we have started a criminal investigation,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department said about the torn mesh in the clouded leopards exhibit.

If someone cut the opening in the mesh, it’s unclear whether it was to attempt to steal the animal or release it.

“This is a cat of conservation concern. This is not a pet — she’s a critically important member of our family at Dallas Zoo,” said Harrison Edell, vice president of animal care and conservation for the zoo.

Nova and her sister, Luna, both between 3 and 4 years old, are the two clouded leopards who live at the Dallas Zoo. Luna was still in their enclosure Friday when Nova escaped.

Clouded leopards, native to Southeast Asia and considered a vulnerable species, fall in between the size of big and small cats, due to their smaller statures, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo . It’s estimated that fewer than 10,000 adults remain in the wild. Their coats are typically brown or yellowish-gray, covered with irregular dark stripes and spots. Males can weigh up to 50 pounds, while females usually weigh around 25 to 35 pounds.

“The cat we are looking for is between 20 and 25 pounds,” Edell said in a morning press conference. “She does not pose a danger to humans.”

“More likely than not, when she’s scared, she is going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds, and hope not to be noticed,” Edell said. “We did locate the tear in the mesh she used to leave the habitat, but thinking like a cat, she likely went straight up in the trees and has not come down.”

The clouded leopard sisters live in a mesh-enclosed, two-story habitat. “The tear in the mesh is big enough to have accommodated her,” Edell said. “That’s how she left the habitat.”

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding,” the zoo said in the initial Facebook statement.

“The investigation is very much focused on Zoo North, immediately close to her habitat,” Edell said in the afternoon press conference.

Officials said they did not believe Nova would go very far if she were on the loose.

“Our highest priority is finding her and making sure she’s safe and sound first,” Edell said.

In case she were sighted, Dallas Zoo officials said on a statement on Twitter, “Please do not approach the animal. To set some minds at ease, if she has made her way off-grounds, this animal isn’t a greater risk for pets than animals native to North Texas that roam our neighborhoods, but if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do.”

Police used a drone to assist with the search, WFAA-TV reported.

Animals have escaped inside the Dallas Zoo before. On March 18, 2004, a 300-pound gorilla , Jabari, escaped his enclosure and went on a rampage through the zoo, severely injuring three people. Police shot and killed Jabari on zoo grounds.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem

Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

$10,000 Barbie Collection Stolen from Home in Denton, Texas

Some people like to collect baseball cards, others choose classic cars, and one lady in Denton, Texas until recently had a tremendous collection of Barbie dolls. That all changed after returning home from being out of town for her mother’s funeral and coming home to find out that her $10,000 collection of dolls were stolen from her home.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
FRISCO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
550
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy