Missing clouded leopard found on Dallas Zoo grounds after daylong search

The Dallas Zoo announced its missing clouded leopard was found on the zoo grounds Friday afternoon at approximately 4:40 pm.

She was located near her enclosure and teams were able to safely secure her at approximately 5:15 pm, the Dallas Zoo said in a statement on Twitter.

“Initial indications are she is not injured,” Dallas Zoo officials said. “She is being evaluated by our veterinary staff right now.

Further updates on her status will be provided Saturday.

The Dallas Zoo shut down for the day Friday after the clouded leopard went missing, and police announced a criminal investigation as the search for the animal continued for hours.

Officials posted on Facebook on Friday morning, stating the zoo’s closure was due to a “Code Blue,” reporting “a non-dangerous animal that is out of habitat.”

Dallas Zoo officials said police were called to assist with the search efforts after zoo employees arrived that morning to find the leopard, whose name is Nova, was missing.

Dallas police and zoo officials gave a press conference with updates at approximately 4 pm.

“We found a suspicious opening in the habitat wall in front of the exhibit,” a Dallas Zoo official said in the afternoon press conference. “It was clear that this opening was not exhibit failure and it wasn’t keeper error.”

“It is their (Dallas Zoo officials’) belief and it is our belief that this was an intentional act, so we have started a criminal investigation,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department said about the torn mesh in the clouded leopards exhibit.

If someone cut the opening in the mesh, it’s unclear whether it was to attempt to steal the animal or release it.

“This is a cat of conservation concern. This is not a pet — she’s a critically important member of our family at Dallas Zoo,” said Harrison Edell, vice president of animal care and conservation for the zoo.

Nova and her sister, Luna, both between 3 and 4 years old, are the two clouded leopards who live at the Dallas Zoo. Luna was still in their enclosure Friday when Nova escaped.

Clouded leopards, native to Southeast Asia and considered a vulnerable species, fall in between the size of big and small cats, due to their smaller statures, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo . It’s estimated that fewer than 10,000 adults remain in the wild. Their coats are typically brown or yellowish-gray, covered with irregular dark stripes and spots. Males can weigh up to 50 pounds, while females usually weigh around 25 to 35 pounds.

“The cat we are looking for is between 20 and 25 pounds,” Edell said in a morning press conference. “She does not pose a danger to humans.”

“More likely than not, when she’s scared, she is going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds, and hope not to be noticed,” Edell said. “We did locate the tear in the mesh she used to leave the habitat, but thinking like a cat, she likely went straight up in the trees and has not come down.”

The clouded leopard sisters live in a mesh-enclosed, two-story habitat. “The tear in the mesh is big enough to have accommodated her,” Edell said. “That’s how she left the habitat.”

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding,” the zoo said in the initial Facebook statement.

“The investigation is very much focused on Zoo North, immediately close to her habitat,” Edell said in the afternoon press conference.

Officials said they did not believe Nova would go very far if she were on the loose.

“Our highest priority is finding her and making sure she’s safe and sound first,” Edell said.

In case she were sighted, Dallas Zoo officials said on a statement on Twitter, “Please do not approach the animal. To set some minds at ease, if she has made her way off-grounds, this animal isn’t a greater risk for pets than animals native to North Texas that roam our neighborhoods, but if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do.”

Police used a drone to assist with the search, WFAA-TV reported.

Animals have escaped inside the Dallas Zoo before. On March 18, 2004, a 300-pound gorilla , Jabari, escaped his enclosure and went on a rampage through the zoo, severely injuring three people. Police shot and killed Jabari on zoo grounds.