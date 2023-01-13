How to watch Australian Open 2023 live steams: Dates, draw, schedule and more

The best tennis players in the world are facing off when you watch the Australian Open 2023 live streams right now. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic is hoping to net a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title. He has a more open road now that No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal, last year's Australian Open winner, was ousted from the tournament.

Australian Open 2023 dates, times

The 2023 Australian Open runs Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

• Australia — Watch on Nine via 9Now or Stan Sport

• Canada — Watch on TSN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While men's world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and homegrown favorite Nick Kyrgios had to withdraw due to injuries, other young guns like second seed Casper Ruud and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will challenge Djokovic for the trophy.

The women's side is missing many notable names. Last year's winner, Ashleigh Barty, retired from tennis. Venus Williams received a wild card to play, but pulled out due to injury. And Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy recently and will not be competing for some time. However, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will look to keep her great streak going after winning two majors last season and American Coco Gauff looks to rise to the ranks of Grand Slam champions.

Here's everything you need to watch the Australian Open 2023 live streams online.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 from anywhere on Earth

The 2023 Australian Open will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Eurosport or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in the US

American tennis fans can watch the 2023 Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. Due to the time difference, coverage begins Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The ESPN networks are available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them with two of the best streaming services : Sling TV and FuboTV .

Sling TV : ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, which is $49 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month. View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. After that, the Pro Plan gives you over 120 channels for $70/month. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks. View Deal

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in the UK

British tennis fans can watch the 2023 Australian Open exclusively on Eurosport.

Live coverage begins at midnight GMT on Monday, January 16.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package , starting at £24 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £6 per month.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Australian Open 2023 on TSN, the TSN website or TSN app.

Coverage starts Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in Australia

Channel 9 , as usual, is Australia's destination for Australian Open live streams. That means you've got the option to watch it on your TV or via 9Now or Stan Sport .

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Australian Open action on Sky NZ , which includes access on mobile devices in the Sky Go app.

Australian Open 2023 schedule

The Australian Open 2023 takes place Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 29 local time.

First round match play begins at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Here is the tournament's schedule:

Monday, Jan. 16: Men's and Women's First Round

Australian Open 2023 draw

Here are the top eight seeds in the 2023 Australian Open draw for men's singles:

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Casper Ruud (Norway) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Andrey Rublev (independent) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Daniil Medvedev (independent) Taylor Fritz (USA)

And the top eight seeds in women's singles: