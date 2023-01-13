ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit

(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
ifiberone.com

Bill would roll back restrictions to state's police pursuit law

OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to roll back restrictions to Washington police pursuit law passed in 2021. House Bill 1363, sponsored by Democrat Alicia Rule and Republican Eric Robertson, would restore the initial threshold to begin a vehicle pursuit to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed. Currently, police must have probable cause to believe that a violent crime has been committed or reasonable suspicion of DUI in order to initiate a pursuit.
Bipartisan Police Pursuit Fix Filed in Washington State House

A bipartisan bill, that has amassed 38 co-sponsors in the State House, would change the current law regarding police pursuits in Washington State. Representatives Eric Robertson, R-Sumner and Alicia Blaine, D-Blaine have introduced HB 1363. The bill had it's first reading January 16th and was referred to Community Safety, Justice,...
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
