Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
See the Freakiest Deserted Ghost Town Hidden in Washington State
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit
(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Washington is the second-worst U.S. state to drive in, report says
Washington state is one of the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, according to a new report.
4 Beautiful Must-See Coastal Washington State Towns in 2023
Here Are 5 Washington State Coastal Towns You Should Visit In 2023. If you’re looking for a getaway in 2023, look no further than the Pacific Coast of Washington State. From the majestic Olympic Mountains to the salty shorelines, coastal Washington State has something for everyone. Let’s take a...
Bill would roll back restrictions to state's police pursuit law
OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to roll back restrictions to Washington police pursuit law passed in 2021. House Bill 1363, sponsored by Democrat Alicia Rule and Republican Eric Robertson, would restore the initial threshold to begin a vehicle pursuit to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed. Currently, police must have probable cause to believe that a violent crime has been committed or reasonable suspicion of DUI in order to initiate a pursuit.
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
Bipartisan Police Pursuit Fix Filed in Washington State House
A bipartisan bill, that has amassed 38 co-sponsors in the State House, would change the current law regarding police pursuits in Washington State. Representatives Eric Robertson, R-Sumner and Alicia Blaine, D-Blaine have introduced HB 1363. The bill had it's first reading January 16th and was referred to Community Safety, Justice,...
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
Parents testify in Washington in favor of bill that would increase penalties for hazing
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - College students in Washington could face felony charges for hazing if legislators approve a new bill in the State House of Representatives. The measure was inspired by a student who died at Washington State University. In 2019, 19-year-old Sam Martinez was a student at WSU and...
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
