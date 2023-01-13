Read full article on original website
Bulloch County Board of Education Elects Officers, Sets 2023 Meeting Dates
The Bulloch County Board of Education met for its annual organizational meeting on January 12, which included the swearing in of four new and re-elected members, election of officers, and approval of the 2023 meeting schedule. Before the meeting convened, Bulloch County Probate Judge Lorna Deloach presided over the swearing-in...
[VIDEO] Armed Driver and Passenger Flee on Foot from Bulloch Co Deputy, K-9 Nik and a Drone Locate Both
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaiah Rehl attempted to conduct a vehicle stop early Sunday morning. Deputy Rehl said the driver appeared to have a handgun, and as he attempted to make contact the driver drove away. Deputy Rehl then followed the vehicle to a dirt driveway where the driver and a passenger fled on foot. Another passenger stayed with vehicle and cooperated. K-9 Nik and a drone were requested. The drone detected one subject and K-9 Nik located the second. Both subjects, Antwon Simpson and Veunte Gross, were arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail. See the drone footage below.
Feed the Boro’s First Food Drop of the Year is January 28
Feed the Boro’s first Food Drop event of 2023 will be held Saturday, January 28 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. Plan to get in line early if possible.
Percentage Day at Your Pie to Support Esther’s Place January 18
Your Pie in Statesboro will be having a percentage day on Wednesday, January 18, 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. A percentage of all sales will go to Esther’s Place to help support their mission of helping women in need. About Esther’s Place:. “Esther’s Place is a program...
Statesboro Man Arrested Monday for Armed Robbery
N’Day Perkins of Statesboro was arrested Monday in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on December 28 on Inman Lane. Perkins was located on Martin Luther King Drive Monday and fled on foot before being arrested. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and remains at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
