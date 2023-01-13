ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
ktalnews.com

Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
ktalnews.com

Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday

The former Saints coach recently confirmed he would be speaking to three teams. It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan. Payton confirmed on Monday he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
ktalnews.com

The Cowboys Just Reminded Everyone How Good They Can Be

Dallas beat Tampa Bay for its first road playoff win in 30 years. The team looks good enough to win two more. Dak Prescott’s Cowboys just beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31–14 and it was not as close as Brett Maher made it seem. Maher, the Cowboys’ kicker, missed four extra points, but at least he did it on a night when “extra points” were aptly named. They were unnecessary.
TAMPA, FL
ktalnews.com

Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional Round Odds, Lines, Spread and Best Bet

A best bet for Sunday’s AFC divisional round matchup between the second-seeded Bills and third-seeded Bengals. The Bill are small home favorites. The third-seeded Bengals (12-4) face the second-seeded Bills (13-3) in a rematch of the game we didn’t get to see in Week 17. This time, the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy