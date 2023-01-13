ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Lisa Marie Presley’s children may inherit after her tragic death

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MKwc_0kDrbOQw00

Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic and sudden death has fans wondering who will inherit her father’s famous Graceland estate.

The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley had four children , sharing 33-year-old daughter Riley and her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, with her first husband Danny Keough.

Presley — who was married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage — also shared two 14-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

The only daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll inherited $100 million in 1993 on her 25th birthday, but she lost the majority of her inheritance over the years thanks to mismanagement and bad investments, according to Daily Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476OsF_0kDrbOQw00
Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three daughters: Riley, Harper and Finley.
lisampresley/Instagram

And Lockwood, who finalized his divorce with Lisa Marie in May 2021 five years after separating, reportedly reopened the case in an attempt to get his ex to fork up the court-ordered $4,600 a month in child support amid a bitter custody battle.

While Lisa Marie’s financial state at the time of her death remains unclear, she inherited Graceland, the Memphis, Tenn., home in which she grew up in with Elvis. It was also where Elvis died in 1977 at the age of 42 when Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gKRb_0kDrbOQw00
Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020.
lisamariepresley/Instagram

Graceland was purchased by the “Jailhouse Rock” singer in 1957 for just $100,000. But thanks to Elvis’ flourishing fanbase, Elvis’ estate was said to be worth about $400 to $500 million, Rolling Stone reported in 2020.

Graceland, which was transformed into a museum honoring Elvis, will most likely be passed on to her three living children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvasQ_0kDrbOQw00
Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, was fighting for custody of their two daughters.
Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Lisa Marie shut down rumors that she would ever sell the home back in 2013, saying ( Via USA Today ), “That is NEVER going to happen. There’s always a rumor. It is NOT getting sold.

“Graceland was given to me and will always be mine. And then passed to my children. It will never be sold,” she added.

Lisa Marie’s mom confirmed her death on Jan. 12 in a heartbreaking statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ow6Vu_0kDrbOQw00
Her three daughters will most likely inherit Graceland.
FilmMagic

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said on Thursday. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California after going into cardiac arrest, where she was receiving the “best care” on Thursday.

EMTs were reportedly able to revive the singer-songwriter via CPR before being rushed to the hospital. But hours later, she was placed in a medically induced coma after she coded multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcNb1_0kDrbOQw00
Her father’s estate is reportedly worth between $400 and $500 million.
lisampresley/Instagram

Sources told Page that there appeared to be no drugs on the scene and that her official cause of death will be determined at a later time.

Lisa Marie had just attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla to support Austin Butler, who won the award for best performance in a drama for his portrayal of her dad in Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFXbJ_0kDrbOQw00
Lisa Marie died after going into cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Chilling video reveals Lisa Marie looking unsteady while attending the awards show days before she died.

Several celebrities mourned her loss including John Travolta, Leah Remini, Octavia Spencer, and Pink.

Two of her ex-husbands, Cage and Lockwood , also shared their heartbreak over her death.

