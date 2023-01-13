West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

HPD says the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. Keaton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by HPD’s traffic accident specialists. Cabell County EMS also responded to the scene.

